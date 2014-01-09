FRANKFURT Jan 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0712 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

Novartis AG is in talks with Merck & Co Inc to exchange its animal-health and human vaccines businesses for the drugmaker's over-the-counter health-products unit, Bloomberg reported. Bayer is among those that could be interested, Reuters previously reported.

Separately, the United States said it will fund more than $450,000 in research projects to reduce the use of pesticides that may harm honey bees.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

A Senate panel will hold a hearing next week to question financial regulators over Wall Street's role in physical commodity markets, drawing fresh attention to a controversy over the possible risks posed by the involvement of the largest U.S. investment banks.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Unit T-Mobile US on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter boost in customer growth and offered to pay customers to switch from rival services, escalating already intense competition in the U.S. wireless market.

AIRBUS GROUP

No indication

Singapore Airlines has picked Airbus's A320 aircraft over Boeing's 737 for the launch of its Indian airline joint venture with Tata Sons, sources familiar with the decision said.

CELESIO

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

U.S. drugs wholesale group McKesson on Thursday lifted its offer for Celesio to 23.50 euros per share from 23 euros in a bid to win over hedge fund Elliott, a source familiar with the talks said.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 1.3 pct higher

The clothing retailer said on Thursday it had outperformed the German fashion market in December as it reported a rise in retail revenue for the final quarter of its fiscal year.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication

The property company said it expected funds from operations (FFO I), a measure of its operating profitability, to reach between 155 million euros ($210.8 million) and 159 million in 2014.

KRONES

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The bottling machines maker said it had founded a new unit to operate its valve technology business on a standalone basis.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 2.4 pct lower

Suedzucker unit Cropenergies confirmed on Thursday a forecast for operating profit of 33-43 million euros in the 2013/14 financial year, as it published nine-month results.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

The company will spend "significantly more" on research and development in 2014, CEO Simon Moroney was quoted as saying in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - Liberum raises the stock to "hold".

FRESENIUS - JP Morgan raises the stock to "overweight" from "neutral", raises its price target to 133 euros from 92 euros.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - JP Morgan raises the stock to "neutral" from "underweight" and cuts its price target to 44.20 euros from 44.80 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.4 pct, S&P 500 down 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei down 1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

November industrial output figures due at 1100 GMT, with economists on average predicting a 1.5 percent increase month-on-month after a 1.2 percent decline in October.

