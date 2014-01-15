FRANKFURT Jan 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has suspended at least one currency trader on
suspicion of manipulating benchmark forex rates, a German paper
reported.
Separately, European banks will not be required in upcoming
stress tests to adjust their sovereign debt portfolios they hold
to maturity to reflect current market values, the European
Central Bank said in a letter published on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Most of the $7 billion that the German carmaker will invest
in North America over five years will go to Mexico, the
company's chief executive said on Tuesday.
Separately, a study showed that leading German firms
including supermarket chain Aldi and carmaker Volkswagen stocked
goods or used components made by forced labour in former
Communist East Germany.
BAYER
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Regeneron will report about $400 million in U.S.
sales of eye drug Eylea for the fourth quarter of 2013, bringing
the total for the year to about $1.4 billion, with lots of room
for future growth, the U.S. biotech company said on Tuesday.
Regeneron sells the drug in Europe through Bayer.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.3 percent higher
A French-German joint initiative in the energy sector
announced by President Francois Hollande is likely to focus on
renewable energy but is not aimed at forging alliances between
major utilities firms, political and industrial sources said.
K+S
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German potash maker expects to hit its profit target for
2013, with the market turmoil causing a drop of around 25
percent on last year's result, the company said on Tuesday.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The publisher is among those bidding for the Forbes
eponymous magazine title and Web publications, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Tuesday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Fraport AG said on Wednesday that passenger traffic at its
main hub Frankfurt airport rose 2.9 percent to 4.095 million
people in December.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - JP Morgan raises to
"overweight" from "neutral"
GAGFAH - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
QSC AG - JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
ALSTRIA - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from
"underweight"
CAT OIL AG - HSBC cuts to "neutral" from
"overweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German annual GDP for 2013 due at 0800 GMT. Seen rising 0.5
pct in a Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz)