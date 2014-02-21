FRANKFURT Feb 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Q4 results. The German carmaker is expected to report its
fourth-quarter operating group profit rose 15.1 percent to 3.08
billion euros, the average of 20 estimates in a Reuters poll of
banks and brokerages showed. Poll:
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Germany's largest airline said it had cancelled 35 flights
due to a security staff strike in Frankfurt.
Related news
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The diversified drugs and chemicals group is ready to pursue
a takeover worth billions to boost its medicines unit even after
making an offer for AZ Electronic Materials, its Chief
Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley was quoted as saying by daily
Handelsblatt.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Publication of 2013 annual report due at around 1000 GMT.
The carmaker reported Q4 results on Feb. 6.
Related news
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Allianz's German operations have underperformed competitors
over the last five years, credit rating agency Moody's said,
arguing that the insurer's pricing power has been limited by
fierce competition and price wars.
Related news
SGL GROUP
Indicated 6.8 percent lower
The carbon specialist said it expected a net loss of almost
400 million euros for 2013 and would not pay a dividend for the
year, citing weakness at its main graphite electrodes business.
Related news
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The company said its 2013 sales fell 11.4 percent to 408.7
million euros.
Related news
SINGULUS
Indicated 1 percent higher
The company said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
amounted to about 2 million euros in 2013.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +2.9 pct at Friday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7293 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)