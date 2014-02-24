FRANKFURT Feb 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
The carmaker plans to buy out minority shareholders of
Swedish trucks division Scania for 6.7 billion euros
($9.21 billion), which will be partly financed by issuing new
preference shares and hybrid capital.
Separately, the United Auto Workers filed an appeal with the
U.S. government on Friday, asking it to set aside the results of
an election last week where workers at a Tennessee Volkswagen
plant voted not to join the union.
Also, Germany's Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) is
examining two incidents in which Porsche 911 GT3 cars caught
fire, daily newspaper Bild reported, citing a KBA spokesman.
Related news
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Bayer's takeover offer for Algeta ASA is due to
end on Monday.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated unchanged
Deutsche Bank has laid out plans to reduce its U.S. balance
sheet as the U.S. Federal Reserve adopts new rules to shield the
country's taxpayers from costly bailouts, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
Related news
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 0.6 percent lower
RWE indicated 0.6 percent lower
Germany's utilities should pool their struggling hard coal
plants into a joint entity, the head of a labour union said, in
a bid to save jobs and reduce costs as a rise in renewables has
driven many conventional power plants into loss.
Related news
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The consumer goods group said the Henkel family has extended
its share-pooling agreement which covers around 59 percent of
the voting rights in the company.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
Airbus will demand the German defence ministry pay
a three-digit-million euro sum for cancelling its planned
purchase of Eurofighter jets, Der Spiegel magazine said on
Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
Related news
DMG MORI SEIKI
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The engineering group said on Monday it expected its order
intake to reach about 550 million euros in the first quarter,
adding its full-year 2013 orders exceeded 2 billion euros.
Related news
METRO
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The planned flotation of a stake in the German retailer's
Russian wholesale business could come around Easter, its chief
executive told a German newspaper.
Related news
OSRAM
No indication available
Osram has not held any talks with Siemens over
whether and when the engineering group may cut its stake in the
lighting maker from currently close to 20 percent, Sueddeutsche
Zeitung quoted Osram Chairman Peter Bauer as saying in an
interview published on Monday.
Related news
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The hospitals operator missed its own 2013 pretax profit
target by 24 percent, Der Spiegel magazine reported, citing
internal documents. Rhoen-Klinikum was not immediately available
for comment.
Related news
CEWE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The photofinishing company will increase its dividend for
the 2013 business year if the macroeconomic conditions are
favourable, Chief Financial Officer Olaf Holzkaemper told Euro
am Sonntag newspaper on Saturday.
Related news
H&R
No indication available
2013 results due.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
VOLKSWAGEN - Barclays cuts the stock to "equal
weight" from "overweight", lowers its target price to 202 euros
from 225 euros.
QSC - JP Morgan raises the stock to "overweight"
from "neutral".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Ifo index for February due at 0900 GMT. Business
climate index seen unchanged at 110.6, current conditions at
112.8 vs 112.4 and expectations at 108.2 vs 108.9.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7275 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Marilyn Gerlach)