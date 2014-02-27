FRANKFURT Feb 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The insurer raised its dividend by almost a fifth after fourth-quarter net profit met expectations at 1.26 billion euros ($1.72 billion). Poll:

Related news

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Last week's strike by security staff at Frankfurt airport, which caused delays to thousands of passengers, cost Lufthansa 3 million euros ($4.1 million) in operating profit, the airline said on Wednesday.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The carmaker is recalling 589,000 Caddy small delivery vans, 284,000 of which in Germany, to fix a condition that may cause the open tailgate to snap shut. The affected vehicles were built between 2003 and 2013.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

The German government does not see any reason for Airbus to cut thousands of jobs as planned, given the company's good order book and business prospects, Handelsblatt cited the government's aerospace industry coordinator, Brigitte Zypries, as saying.

Related news

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The German optician and glasses retailer said it aimed to further grow its market share this year after selling 7.3 million pairs of spectacles in 2013, up 3.5 percent on the year.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The construction company reported 2013 pretax profit and sales that were largely in line with consensus and forecast a higher net profit for 2014.

Poll:

Related news

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication

Annual results due from the German property group.

Related news

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication

The media group reported a 5.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter core profit driven by its digital offerings and growth in advertising income from Germany.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Germany's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it strongly advised against travel to all regions of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, extending previous advice.

Related news

MLP

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The financial services provider said it expected continuing volatility as it reported fourth quarter EBIT of 20.5 million euros.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

OSRAM - no dividend proposed.

EX-DIVIDEND

AURUBIS - dividend 1.10 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei down 0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January import prices down 0.1 percent m/m and down 2.3 percent y/y.

February unemployment data due at 0855 GMT. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rate seen at 6.8 pct, unchanged from January.

February preliminary HICP inflation due at 1300. Seen at 1.1 pct y/y and 0.7 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Andreas Cremer.)