FRANKFURT, March 4 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0810 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

RWE

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

Germany's No.2 utility posted its first net loss in six decades for 2013, burdened by close to 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in writedowns mainly on its power plant fleet, suffering from a huge rise in rival solar and wind capacity in its home market.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The maker of Nivea skin care products said it would be keeping its dividend stable as it reported a near 10 percent rise in 2013 profit.

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

BMW Group in the United States reported sales of 24,476 vehicles in February, down 4.4 percent on February last year.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz USA reported U.S. sales of 24,971 units, a 3.8 percent increase over last year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Volkswagen of America saw sales drop by 13.8 percent to 27,112 cars in February as it drew fewer buyers to models, which have not been updated recently.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Sky Deutschland plans to give a new outlook covering the period from July 2014 to June 2015, after making a change to its reporting year, a spokesman for the company said.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

LUFTHANSA - Commerzbank lowers to "hold" from "buy"

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC cuts to "underweight" from "neutral"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)