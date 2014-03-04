FRANKFURT, March 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0810 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
RWE
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Germany's No.2 utility posted its first net loss in six
decades for 2013, burdened by close to 5 billion euros ($6.9
billion) in writedowns mainly on its power plant fleet,
suffering from a huge rise in rival solar and wind capacity in
its home market.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The maker of Nivea skin care products said it would be
keeping its dividend stable as it reported a near 10 percent
rise in 2013 profit.
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW Group in the United States reported sales of 24,476
vehicles in February, down 4.4 percent on February last
year.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Mercedes-Benz USA reported U.S. sales of 24,971 units, a 3.8
percent increase over last year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen of America saw sales drop by 13.8 percent to
27,112 cars in February as it drew fewer buyers to models, which
have not been updated recently.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Sky Deutschland plans to give a new outlook covering the
period from July 2014 to June 2015, after making a change to its
reporting year, a spokesman for the company said.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.45 eur/shr dividend
proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LUFTHANSA - Commerzbank lowers to "hold" from
"buy"
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC cuts to
"underweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger)