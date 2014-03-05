CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Didi seeks $6 bln funding, to become China's second-most valuable private firm
FRANKFURT, March 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 3.5 percent lower
The sportswear company warned on Wednesday that its results in 2014 would take a significant hit from weakening emerging market currencies like Russia's rouble even as sales are helped by the soccer World Cup. Poll:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Deutsche Bank needs to speed up restructuring and reforms to meet targets it set out for itself for 2015, management board member Stephan Leithner said on Tuesday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Banks such as Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are teaming up with international funds to bid for a Spanish loan package of over 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) from Germany's Commerzbank CBKG.DE, sources close to the process said.
DMG MORI SEIKI AG
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
DMG Mori Seiki AG, formerly known as Gildemeister, said it was participating in the capital increase of its cooperation partner DMG Mori Seiki Company Limited, Nagoya, Japan.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
Goldman Sach's three representatives in LEG Immobilien's supervisory board have announced they would retire from their positions as of April 2, following Goldman's sale of most of its stake in the group, LEG announced on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
No indication available
Deutsche Annington late on Tuesday said its sale of 16 million new shares in a capital increase to help fund property buys would also see shareholder Terra Firma sell up to 11 million shares of its holding in the German real estate group.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FIELMANN - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"
FMC - Berenberg cuts to "hold" from "buy"
EX-DIVIDEND
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC - 0.45 eur/shr
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for February, which tracks growth in the manufacturing and service sectors, due at 0853 GMT.
The sub-index tracking the services sector also due at 0853 GMT. Seen at 55.4 on average, unchanged from January.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
