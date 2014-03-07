BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
FRANKFURT, March 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company expects to turn a profit with trucks in India in 2017, board member Wolfgang Bernhard told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company plans to increase investment in the United States and hire more workers in the country, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told Handelsblatt, without being more specific.
EVONIK
Indication not available
German diversified chemicals maker Evonik plans to top up its annual dividend by almost 9 percent even after sounding a cautious note about this year's earnings outlook.
FRAPORT
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, said on Friday it expected net profit to rise slightly in the current year after falling more than 6 percent in 2013, as passenger growth improves.
GAGFAH
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German real estate group Gagfah SA said on Thursday that Gerhard Zeiler would replace Jonathan Ashley as chairman, reducing the number of directors affiliated with former majority shareholder Fortress to two, from three.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Due to issue its annual report, preliminary figures already known.
AIRBUS
Indication not available in Frankfurt
China's Juneyao Group, the parent of Juneyao Airlines, is in talks with planemaker Boeing and Airbus about acquiring more than 20 more planes in a deal that may be worth more than $1.8 billion, its chairman said on Thursday.
Separately, Airbus has ordered more frequent inspections of the wings of the world's largest passenger jet after discovering unexpected levels of metal fatigue during testing on an A380 factory mock-up, industry sources said on Thursday.
ENBW
Indication not available
Due to present annual results.
IKB
Trading 1.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
German lender IKB said if bank regulators allow it to count some assets and its interim group profit toward a calculation of its equity position, IKB would be able to report it had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1 percent on December 31, 2013.
IKB further said its consolidated net income for the first nine months ending December 31, 2013 was 39 million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January wholesale prices down 0.1 pct in January.
January industrial output expected at 1100 GMT, seen at +0.7 percent m/m.
