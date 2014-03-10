FRANKFURT, March 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Credit rating agency Moody's affirmed Allianz's insurance
financial strength rating and senior debt rating and changed the
outlook on both ratings to "stable" from "negative".
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
British engineering company Rolls-Royce said on
Friday it would buy the German carmaker's 50 percent stake in a
jointly owned power systems company.
Separately, the German carmaker reduced its stake in carbon
fibre joint venture Euro Advanced Carbon Fiber Composites to 5
percent from 44.9 pct at the end of last year, the company
confirmed to daily Handelsblatt.
Related news
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The auto parts and tyre maker said on Saturday it would
distribute 120 million euros among its employees worldwide as a
success bonus for 2013, up from 100 million the previous year.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Deutsche Bank denied a report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Zeitung on Friday that claimed a senior bank official knew of
alleged currency market manipulation efforts as far back as
2006.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Sweden's Economic Crime Authority is investigating eight
suspected cases of insider trading in Scania shares in
connection with majority owner Volkswagen's offer to buy out
other shareholders in the Swedish truck maker.
Related news
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW
Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.5 percent lower
GSW indicated 7 percent higher
Deutsche Wohnen is preparing a domination agreement for the
remaining small shareholders in GSW.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German builder Hochtief AG plans to spend over $1 billion to
lift its majority stake in Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd
, seeking to push through restructuring at a business
that already delivers most of Hochtief's profit.
Related news
SGL
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Final 2013 results due. The company last month said it
expected a loss of almost 400 million euros for 2013 and would
not pay a dividend for the year, citing weakness at its main
graphite electrodes business.
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The world's fourth-largest scents and flavours company, saw
core earnings grow 10 percent in 2013 as an expansion of its
menthol production was absorbed by the market and amid strong
business in North and Latin America. Poll:
Separately, Diana Group, a French food ingredient maker
owned by AXA's private equity arm, has attracted bids
worth more than 1.2 billion euros including debt from Germany's
Symrise and Japanese seasoning maker Ajinomoto, the
Financial Times reported on Monday.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Jefferies cuts to "hold" from
"buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.05 pct, Nasdaq
-0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -1.0 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Jonathan Gould, Christoph Steitz
and Victoria Bryan)