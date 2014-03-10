FRANKFURT, March 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Credit rating agency Moody's affirmed Allianz's insurance financial strength rating and senior debt rating and changed the outlook on both ratings to "stable" from "negative".

DAIMLER

British engineering company Rolls-Royce said on Friday it would buy the German carmaker's 50 percent stake in a jointly owned power systems company.

Separately, the German carmaker reduced its stake in carbon fibre joint venture Euro Advanced Carbon Fiber Composites to 5 percent from 44.9 pct at the end of last year, the company confirmed to daily Handelsblatt.

CONTINENTAL

The auto parts and tyre maker said on Saturday it would distribute 120 million euros among its employees worldwide as a success bonus for 2013, up from 100 million the previous year.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank denied a report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Friday that claimed a senior bank official knew of alleged currency market manipulation efforts as far back as 2006.

VOLKSWAGEN

Sweden's Economic Crime Authority is investigating eight suspected cases of insider trading in Scania shares in connection with majority owner Volkswagen's offer to buy out other shareholders in the Swedish truck maker.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN, GSW

Deutsche Wohnen is preparing a domination agreement for the remaining small shareholders in GSW.

HOCHTIEF

German builder Hochtief AG plans to spend over $1 billion to lift its majority stake in Australia's Leighton Holdings Ltd , seeking to push through restructuring at a business that already delivers most of Hochtief's profit.

SGL

Final 2013 results due. The company last month said it expected a loss of almost 400 million euros for 2013 and would not pay a dividend for the year, citing weakness at its main graphite electrodes business.

SYMRISE

The world's fourth-largest scents and flavours company, saw core earnings grow 10 percent in 2013 as an expansion of its menthol production was absorbed by the market and amid strong business in North and Latin America. Poll:

Separately, Diana Group, a French food ingredient maker owned by AXA's private equity arm, has attracted bids worth more than 1.2 billion euros including debt from Germany's Symrise and Japanese seasoning maker Ajinomoto, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Jefferies cuts to "hold" from "buy"

