FRANKFURT, March 11 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Bayer said late on Monday it agreed to sell back to Kythera commercial rights to ATX-101 outside of the United States and Canada. It will receive $33 million in Kythera stock and a $51 million promissory note, as well as some long-term sales milestone payments.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

BMW said it saw strong demand for the i8 hybrid sportscar which will go into series production in April and start customer deliveries in June.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

T-Mobile US expects to engage in some form of cellular industry consolidation, the CFO of the United States' fourth-largest carrier said on Monday, boosting investor expectations that a merger with Sprint Corp could be on the horizon.

T-Mobile US is majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Germany's ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday it would close its railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider railways and construction arm.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Premium brand Audi holds its annual press conference.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group posted a leap in fourth quarter profit to 265 million euros ($368 million), easily beating forecasts, and proposed a dividend of 3 euros per share. Poll:

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing share trading in Leighton Holdings Ltd, which jumped significantly last week ahead of a $1 billion offer from major shareholder Hochtief AG.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The machine tool maker said late on Monday its supervisory board has named Andre Danks as its new finance chief, replacing Kathrin Dahnke who unexpectedly stepped down two weeks ago.

ADVA OPTICAL

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said late on Monday it has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Switzerland-based Oscilloquartz SA for 3 million Swiss francs ($3.42 million).

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

K+S - SocGen starts with "buy" rating

DAIMLER - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.05 pct, Nasdaq -0.04 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports rose much more than forecast on the month in January and imports surged even more, narrowing the trade surplus, data showed on Tuesday. Figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted exports up 2.2 percent, well above a consensus forecast for a rise of 1.4 percent.

PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity arm of Dubai Holding has asked buyout groups to submit binding bids for its German packaging group Mauser, after putting on hold a larger auction which comprised two additional assets, three sources familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS

($1 = 0.7214 euros) ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)