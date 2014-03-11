FRANKFURT, March 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Bayer said late on Monday it agreed to sell back to Kythera
commercial rights to ATX-101 outside of the United
States and Canada. It will receive $33 million in Kythera stock
and a $51 million promissory note, as well as some long-term
sales milestone payments.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
BMW said it saw strong demand for the i8 hybrid sportscar
which will go into series production in April and start customer
deliveries in June.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
T-Mobile US expects to engage in some form of
cellular industry consolidation, the CFO of the United States'
fourth-largest carrier said on Monday, boosting investor
expectations that a merger with Sprint Corp could be on
the horizon.
T-Mobile US is majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom.
Related news
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Germany's ThyssenKrupp said on Tuesday it would close its
railway equipment business, which was damaged by its involvement
in a cartel, after failing to secure a sale of its wider
railways and construction arm.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Premium brand Audi holds its annual press conference.
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group posted a leap in fourth quarter profit to 265
million euros ($368 million), easily beating forecasts, and
proposed a dividend of 3 euros per share. Poll:
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Australian Securities and Exchange Commission is
reviewing share trading in Leighton Holdings Ltd, which
jumped significantly last week ahead of a $1 billion offer from
major shareholder Hochtief AG.
Related news
DMG MORI SEIKI
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The machine tool maker said late on Monday its supervisory
board has named Andre Danks as its new finance chief, replacing
Kathrin Dahnke who unexpectedly stepped down two weeks ago.
Related news
ADVA OPTICAL
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The company said late on Monday it has signed an agreement
to acquire all shares in Switzerland-based Oscilloquartz SA for
3 million Swiss francs ($3.42 million).
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - SocGen starts with "buy" rating
DAIMLER - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.05 pct, Nasdaq
-0.04 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports rose much more than forecast on the month in
January and imports surged even more, narrowing the trade
surplus, data showed on Tuesday. Figures from the Federal
Statistics Office showed seasonally-adjusted exports up 2.2
percent, well above a consensus forecast for a rise of 1.4
percent.
PRIVATE EQUITY
The private equity arm of Dubai Holding has asked buyout
groups to submit binding bids for its German packaging group
Mauser, after putting on hold a larger auction which comprised
two additional assets, three sources familiar with the
transaction told Reuters.
Related news
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7214 euros)
($1 = 0.8781 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)