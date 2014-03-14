FRANKFURT, March 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0707 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The insurance company will publish its annual report.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Three anti-union Volkswagen workers have sued the German
automaker and the United Auto Workers in U.S. court, alleging
that they improperly colluded in the run-up to a union election
in Tennessee that the UAW lost.
PORSCHE AG
Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche presents annual
results.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The retailer said its Q1 EBITDA rose 4.9 pct to 24.3 million
euros ($33.8 million) and confirmed an outlook for full-year
sales of at least 900 million euros.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The company reported a first quarter net profit of 12.4
million euros and confirmed forecasts for the year.
TIPP24
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The lottery company said a jackpot win of around 6.7 million
euros in a smaller lottery means winnings payouts are higher
than average in the current fiscal year, causing a negative
revenue effect of 3.9 million euros. It will announce guidance
for fiscal year 2014 on March 26.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HORNBACH HOLDING - Berenberg starts with 'buy',
price target 79 euros
HORNBACH BAUMARKT - Berenberg starts with 'buy',
price target 40.50 euros
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from
'buy'
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 1.4 pct, S&P 500 down 1.2 pct,
Nasdaq down 1.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei down 3.3 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Final Feb. CPI confirmed at +0.5 pct m/m +1.2 pct y/y. HICP
for Feb. confirmed at +0.5 pct m/m, and +1 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)