FRANKFURT, March 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The insurance company will publish its annual report.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Three anti-union Volkswagen workers have sued the German automaker and the United Auto Workers in U.S. court, alleging that they improperly colluded in the run-up to a union election in Tennessee that the UAW lost.

PORSCHE AG

Volkswagen's sportscar brand Porsche presents annual results.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

The retailer said its Q1 EBITDA rose 4.9 pct to 24.3 million euros ($33.8 million) and confirmed an outlook for full-year sales of at least 900 million euros.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

No indication available

The company reported a first quarter net profit of 12.4 million euros and confirmed forecasts for the year.

TIPP24

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The lottery company said a jackpot win of around 6.7 million euros in a smaller lottery means winnings payouts are higher than average in the current fiscal year, causing a negative revenue effect of 3.9 million euros. It will announce guidance for fiscal year 2014 on March 26.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HORNBACH HOLDING - Berenberg starts with 'buy', price target 79 euros

HORNBACH BAUMARKT - Berenberg starts with 'buy', price target 40.50 euros

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Berenberg cuts to 'hold' from 'buy'

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 1.4 pct, S&P 500 down 1.2 pct, Nasdaq down 1.5 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei down 3.3 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Final Feb. CPI confirmed at +0.5 pct m/m +1.2 pct y/y. HICP for Feb. confirmed at +0.5 pct m/m, and +1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)