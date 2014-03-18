FRANKFURT, March 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
CRIMEA
The United States and European Union imposed personal
sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in
the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir
Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign
state.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
European car sales rose 7.6 percent in February, as a
gradual economic recovery in Portugal, Spain and Italy boosted
demand for mass market brands, industry data showed on Tuesday.
Separately, annual results due from Porsche Automobil
Holding SE, the investment company that holds a
majority stake in the ordinary share capital of Volkswagen.
Also, Scania's independent board committee on
Tuesday recommended shareholders to reject the bid by Volkswagen
for the outstanding shares in the truck maker.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The healthcare group said it would issue 735 million euros
of equity-neutral convertible bonds due in 2019, the final
funding step for the acquisition of hospitals from
Rhoen-Klinikum.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated unchanged
Prinovis, a joint-venture printing company controlled by
Axel Springer and Bertelsmann, has lost a contract
worth up to 25 million euros ($34.82 million), to print Germany
weekly Der Spiegel, German daily Handelsblatt said. A Prinovis
spokeswoman confirmed the report.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Celesio, the German drugs distributor being taken over by
its U.S. peer McKesson, expects its underlying operating
profit to return to growth this year as it expands its network
of pharmacies.
DUERR
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
Published full 2013 annual report. The supplier of
production systems for the automotive sector on Monday said it
would propose raising its dividend to 1.45 euros per share for
2013 from 1.13 euros a year earlier.
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The specialty chemicals maker expects profits and sales to
rise this year after the group reached a deal to keep on selling
polysilicon to solar companies in China, its single most
important market.
BECHTLE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
2013 results due.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The real estate company said it expected its funds from
operations (FFO) to grow to 47-49 million euros this year from
45.9 million in 2013.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
QIAGEN - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold",
lifts target price to 19 euros from 14 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
EURO ZONE
Germany's Constitutional Court is expected to confirm on
Tuesday that it considers the euro zone bailout fund legal so
long as parliament has sufficient oversight.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February wholesale price index -0.1 pct m/m vs expected +0.2
pct, -1.8 y/y vs expected -2.1 pct.
March ZEW index due to at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen
at 53.0, current conditions seen at 52.0.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)