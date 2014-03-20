FRANKFURT, March 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CRIMEA CRISIS

Britain and Germany have agreed that the European Union should impose further consequences on Russia, building on travel bans and asset freezes agreed earlier by European foreign ministers.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Germany's biggest lender published its full 2013 financial report and said its investment banking business was still on track to reach its 2015 targets.

LANXESS

Indicated 2 percent lower

The synthetic rubber specialist said on Thursday it expected to post a 15 percent increase in underlying core profit for the first quarter as year-earlier one-off costs are not repeated.

Separately, Lanxess said it had sold its Perlon-Monofil unit, which posted 2013 sales of about 30 million euros, to the Munich-based Serafin Group for an undisclosed sum.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German reinsurer said it would buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.39 billion) of its own shares by April 23, 2015 after forecasting net profit would fall to 3 billion euros in 2014 amid low interest rates and tough reinsurance price competition.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The industrial services group already published key figures on Feb. 11 and said it expected a marked increase in underlying earnings this year.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The lubricant maker said it expects 2014 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and profit after tax to grow in the low single-digit range.

RATIONAL

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The maker of appliances for commercial kitchens already told Reuters 2013 results were in line with expectations.. Poll:

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 3.8 percent lower

The German government said on Wednesday that Rheinmetall's plan to deliver combat simulation kit to Russia was unacceptable in light of the diplomatic showdown with Moscow over its military occupation of Crimea.

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer said late on Wednesday it agreed to part ways with Heinz-Peter Ross, the management board member in charge of its German retail business, when his term ends on June 30.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

The vacuum pump maker published full 2013 financial results and said it was proposing to cut its dividend by 23 percent to 2.65 euros to reflect a drop in annual profits.

PSI

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Q4 results due.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Air Berlin said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over options that would have a substantial impact on Germany's second-biggest airline if implemented and pushed back publication of its annual results by a week.

DELTICOM

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The online car tyre retailer said it expected its 2014 EBITDA to remain at least flat from last year after a 37 percent drop in 2013, partly due to higher marketing expenses.

DEUTZ

Indicated 2.4 percent lower

The heavy engine maker reported a 28 percent gain in 2013 EBIT to 47.5 million euros, falling slightly short of analyst consensus of 52.8 million in a Reuters poll.

KION

No indication available

2013 annual report due. The forklift truck maker already published key figures on Feb. 14, saying its annual EBIT rose 2 percent thanks to cost cuts and favourable pricing.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Full Q4 results due. The B2B marketing specialist for business equipment already published key figures on Feb. 20, reporting a decline in annual pretax profit.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "underweight" from "neutral", cuts its price target to 56 euros from 59 euros.

MERCK KGAA - Societe Generale has raised the stock to "hold" from "sell".

SIEMENS - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from "neutral", raises its price target to 112 euros from 95 euros.

METRO - Raymond James raises the stock to "outperform" from "underperform" and lifts its target price to 36 euros from 21 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.7 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February producer prices unchanged m/m, -0.9 pct y/y. Was seen +0.1 pct m/m, -0.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Harro ten Wolde)