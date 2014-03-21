FRANKFURT, March 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Peer Nike Inc on Thursday warned Wall Street that
growing pressures from weaker currencies in key emerging markets
would take a big toll on its profit in the current quarter and
into the next fiscal year.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has failed to win the dismissal of four U.S.
lawsuits seeking to force it to pay damages or buy back troubled
home loans it had packaged into residential mortgage-backed
securities prior to the 2008 financial crisis.
Separately, shareholders will likely be asked at the annual
general meeting in May to decide on the future bonus policy of
Germany's flagship lender, co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen
said.
Related news
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated unchanged
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated unchanged
Unlisted Sana Kliniken AG, the third-largest private-sector
hospitals operator in Germany, said it has trained its sights on
rivals Asklepios and Rhoen as potential takeover targets in the
long term to keep up with industry leader Fresenius.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company plans to take its nuclear plant Grafenrheinfeld
off the grid in early 2015, about half a year earlier than
planned, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, without saying where it
obtained the information.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The recently-departed CEO of synthetic rubber specialist
Lanxess is considering legal action to claw back severance pay
he says he was forced to waive under pressure from the
company.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit has been balloting staff
over strike action, with the result of the vote likely to be
announced on Friday.
Related news
RWE
Indicated unchanged
The head of the Polish unit of RWE reiterated there were no
plans of selling RWE Polska, after Poland's No.1 energy producer
PGE said it would be interested in taking over the lot,
daily Rzeczpospolita reported.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The software maker proposed a dividend of 1.00 euro ($1.38)
per share, up 18 percent from a year earlier. Analysts had on
average expected 0.93 euros per share.
Related news
TUI AG
Indicated unchanged
Shareholders of Chilean shipper Vapores are due to
vote on a business tie-up with Hapag-Lloyd, which is
part-owned by tourism company TUI AG. The merger would create
the world's fourth largest container-shipping company.
Related news
DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The shopping centre investor said full-year net income
jumped 41 percent to 173 million euros and it proposed a
dividend of 1.25 euros per share.
Related news
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 4.3 percent higher
Norwegian Air Shuttle, Europe's third-largest budget
airline, is not in talks to buy Air Berlin, the company told
Reuters on Friday, denying a report in business daily
Finansavisen that it was.
Related news
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 1.5 percent lower
The world's second-biggest maker of printing presses warned
on Friday that it would likely post another pretax loss this
year as it scrambles to adjust to a shrinking market.
Related news
GSW IMMOBILIEN
Indication not available
The real estate group that is being taken over by rival
Deutsche Wohnen said it plans to pay no dividend for
2013.
Related news
SUNWAYS
Indicated 8.1 percent lower
Ailing German solar group Sunways AG said it would file for
insolvency on Friday, adding it was already in talks with
potential investors.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed for public holiday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7255 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Christoph Steitz and Maria
Sheahan)