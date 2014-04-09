FRANKFURT, April 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0611 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
BMW is planning a second North American factory to cater to
the rising demand for its vehicles, Bloomberg reported on
Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender is one of eight suitors short-listed in the sale
process to buy a stake in China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Share prices on India's BSE Ltd stock exchange stopped
updating for about 15-20 minutes in morning trade after BSE on
Monday introduced a new trading system for shares under license
from Deutsche Boerse.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
March traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
A falling copper price and an improving economy in Europe
will lift Aurubis's sales volumes growth of copper wire this
year, from flat growth last year, a company executive said.
FIELMANN
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The spectacles retailer said its first-quarter pretax profit
rose 23 percent to about 58 million euros ($80 million) on 10
percent higher sales, citing preliminary figures.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Hochtief's Leighton said Habtoor Leighton Group
reached an amicable agreement on outstanding money owed by an
unspecified Qatar-based client.
WIRECARD
Indicated 2 percent higher
The group said it saw its operating earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising to
160-175 million euros this year after posting a 15.3 percent
increase in 2013 EBITDA to 126 million.
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The photofinishing company said it placed own shares
equivalent to 6.76 percent of its equity capital at 54 euros
apiece, raising about 27 million euros of gross proceeds. Its
free float rises to 69.2 percent as a result.
PRIME OFFICE
No indication available
The property firm said it saw its funds from operations
rising to 44-46 million euros this year from 40.6 million in
2013, with a "significant" net profit.
DAB BANK
No indication available
UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said that the
online broker business DAB Bank of its German unit HVB was an
important asset for the group, though this could change in the
future.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DAIMLER - 2.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German exports fell more than expected in February while
imports rose, narrowing the trade surplus in Europe's largest
economy, data showed on Wednesday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7277 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)