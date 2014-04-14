FRANKFURT, April 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The world's largest insurance company plans to increase its investments in shares and infrastructure projects as it seeks higher returns amid a low interest rate environment, its chief executive told German daily Tagesspiegel in a pre-release of an interview to be published on Monday.

Related news

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The tyre maker will not renew the contract of board member Elke Strathmann, responsible for human resources, when it ends in December 2014, German daily Handelsblatt said, citing supervisory board sources. A company spokesman declined comment to Reuters.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The German telecoms operator said late-Friday its management board member Marion Schick, responsible for Human Resources will leave for health reasons.

Related news

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The current low interest rate environment, a slump in prices and tighter regulation could lead to consolidation among smaller reinsurance companies, the finance director of Munich Re, the world's biggest reinsurer, told a German daily.

Related news

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The German steel maker has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saab for the sale of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems AB.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

Bilfinger is leaving the Desertec Industrial Initiative (DII), a German industrial group that aims to import solar and wind power from deserts, a spokesman for the industrial services group said on Sunday.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Hochtief wants 100 million euros ($138.88 million) in compensation from the company, building the offshore wind park Global Tech 1 because it had cancelled the construction company's contract for reasons it considered as groundless, according to magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Related news

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 1.9 percent lower

State prosecutors, investigating an employee of Rheinmetall unit Rheinmetall Defence Electronics (RDE) for alleged bribery of a Greek official and tax evasion, have conducted a search of the offices of RDE in Bremen, Der Spiegel weekly magazine said, without naming its source.

Related news

SYMRISE

Indicated 3.9 percent lower

The world's fourth largest scents and flavours company has made a binding offer to acquire French food ingredient maker Diana Group in a deal that would expand its activities into the pet food market.

Related news

IPO

South African furniture and household goods maker Steinhoff plans a stock market listing for its European unit this year, German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing financial sources.

EURO ZONE

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday he sees no signs at all of a deflation spiral in Europe and ECB President Mario Draghi had made a convincing case at the recent IMF meeting that Europe's low inflation held no deflation risk.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.95 pct, Nasdaq -1.3 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct at Monday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7201 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach)