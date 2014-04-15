BRIEF-Ingenic Semiconductor receives patent license
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013 1 0269850.7), for a method of gesture recognition via two points touch, with patent valid for 20 years
FRANKFURT, April 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
New business in construction financing likely rose by more than 20 percent in the first quarter compared to the year-earlier period, Chief Executive Martin Blessing told German business daily Handelsblatt.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated unchanged
T-Mobile US Inc said on Monday it would stop charging penalties for customers who go over their data plan limits and launched an online petition calling for rival carriers to do the same.
E.ON
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German utility aims to merge its conventional power generation unit with its renewable energy division, board member Mike Winkel told German newspaper Rheinische Post in an interview.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indication not available
Spanish telecoms provider Telefonica SA is offering to lease some spectrum to a German competitor in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for its proposed takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
INDUS HOLDING
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Full Q4 results due. The company already published key figures on March 19 and said it would raise its dividend from the 1 euro ($1.38) per share it paid out for 2012.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April ZEW economic sentiment due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 45.0, down from 46.6 in March. Current conditions seen at 51.8, up from 51.3.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7238 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
