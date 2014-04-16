BRIEF-Aksa Akrilik Kimya Q1 net profit of 70.4 million lira
* Q1 net profit of 70.4 million lira ($19.82 million) versus 29.5 million lira year ago
(Corrects RTL dividend amount to 4.50 euros from 5.95)
FRANKFURT, April 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DAIMLER, MAN, VW
Daimler indicated 1.1 percent higher
MAN indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent higher
Sweden's Aktiespararna shareholders association recommends that its members, mostly smaller investors, accept Volkswagen's 200 crown per share offer to buy out minority stockholders in its Scania AB truck business. ]
Separately, European trucks will be transformed to make driver cabs more aerodynamic, cutting emissions and improving safety, under new rules backed by EU politicians on Tuesday that could divide the industry due to the cost.
UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 1.1 percent higher
RWE indicated 1.4 percent higher
EnBW up 2.8 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Germany's Federal Networks Agency currently has 47 pending requests for permission to shut down power plants in the country, 19 more than in October, according to daily Bild.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The business supplying connections of offshore wind farms to mainland power grids will remain part of the engineering group's portfolio, Tim Dawidowsky, head of Siemens's Transmission Solutions business, told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
Separately, Siemens saw a solid start to 2014 at its business unit Motion Control Systems, the unit's chief Robert Neuhauser told Boersen-Zeitung, adding he expected some markets to recover further in the second half of the year.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
GEA said it has agreed to sell its heat exchangers division, with an enterprise value of about 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion), to private equity investor Triton.
It also reported top-line results for the first quarter and affirmed its 2014 outlook.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
RWE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend proposed
RTL GROUP - 4.50 eur/shr final dividend proposed
GEA GROUP - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - Citigroup raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +3 pct at Wednesday's close.
