Motor racing-Honda to supply Sauber F1 team with engines from 2018
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
FRANKFURT, April 17 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0619 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.3 percent lower
Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.1 percent higher
Europe's car sales recovery may be taking hold, according to registrations data published on Thursday, but confidential industry surveys show the price war is raging on.
Separately, Sweden's Investor AB said on Wednesday it was turning down a 200 crown per share bid by Volkswagen for Swedish truckmaker Scania.
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The European Commission on Wednesday urged Germany to take urgent steps to regulate polymer producers under the bloc's Emissions Trading System or face being sued over the breach of EU law.
SAP
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The business software maker expects the negative impact of volatile exchange rates to worsen in the second quarter as the strong euro weighs on its financial results.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated unchanged
The steelmaker has agreed a 2 billion euro, three-year revolving credit facility to replace an existing 2.5 billion euro facility that was due to mature in July, banking sources said on Wednesday.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
No indication available
The German broadcaster carried out a refinancing that will lead to an improved pretax cash flow and financing costs of around 50 million euros over four years, it said on Wednesday.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The travel and tourism group's stake in Hapag-Lloyd will drop to 13.9 percent in two stages as part of the container shipping company's tie-up with Vapores, announced late Wednesday.
BB BIOTECH
No indication available
The company reported its net profit shrank to 65.7 million Swiss francs in the quarter through March but said it saw a strong performance by the biotech sector ahead.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BEIERSDORF - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
RWE - 1.00 eur/shr dividend
AXEL SPRINGER - 1.80 eur/shr dividend
GEA GROUP - 0.60 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SUEDZUCKER - Berenberg cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold", lowers its target price to 13 euros from 19.50 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei unchanged at Thursday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March producer prices -0.3 m/m, -0.9 pct y/y. Were seen unchanged m/m, -0.7 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7243 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, though strong first-quarter earnings at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may buoy other producers there.