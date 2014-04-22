FRANKFURT, April 22 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE
Allianz indicated 0.9 percent higher
Munich Re indicated 0.3 percent higher
Some bigger German life insurance companies could find
themselves struggling if low interest rates persist, according
to comments made by the country's top insurance regulator in an
interview with Welt am Sonntag.
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
BMW is getting closer to deciding whether it will build a
new factory, its board member Ian Robertson said on Sunday, as
the luxury carmaker expands capacity to meet demand in key
markets.
Separately, Olaf Kastner, Chief Executive of BMW Brilliance
Automotive, said the joint venture between BMW Group and
Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd had
diversified beyond building BMW branded cars in the world's
largest car market.
CONTINENTAL
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Plaintiffs' lawyers are seeking to draw Continental
Automotive Systems US, the maker of airbag systems in recalled
General Motors vehicles, into litigation over an
ignition-switch defect that has been linked to 13 deaths,
according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Daimler said its DENZA electric car will be eligible for
local subsidies in China when it goes on sale there in September
priced at 369,000 renminbi ($59,300).
Separately, the company can expand production capacity at
its Beijing plant to 350,000 vehicles a year if customer demand
calls for it, Rene Reif, the head of manufacturing at Beijing
Benz Automotive, said on Monday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The airline is in talks with several "sector heavyweights"
about a takeover of its IT unit, Chief Financial Officer Simone
Menne told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview
published on Tuesday.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated unchanged
The liquid crystal maker extended the offer period for its
planned takeover of AZ Electronic Materials for a sixth
time on Friday as it continues to seek Chinese antitrust
approval.
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company is being sued for 670 million euros in damages,
German business daily Handelsblatt reported, citing an interview
with Russian businessman Platon Lebedev.
SIEMENS
Siemens said it and Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co
(BAIC) would form a joint venture to produce motors and
inverters for hybrid and battery electric vehicles.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Europe's largest carmaker will keep adding capacity in China
as it is counting on double-digit growth in the biggest auto
market, helped by strong economic growth in interior regions, it
said on Saturday ahead of the Beijing auto show.
Separately, Volkswagen has agreed the basic concept and
design of a budget car for emerging markets, a VW manager told
Reuters.
In addition, Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is not worried
about the company's investments in Russia despite the ongoing
conflict there with Ukraine, he told Automobilwoche.
Automobilwoche also reported that VW's Lamborghini has
broadly reached a decision to build the new Urus SUV in VW's
plant in Bratislava, citing a company insider, adding the car
would be available from 2017.
VW's Porsche is boosting its development staff and will hire
400 employees this year, Porsche's head of development Wolfgang
Hatz told Stuttgarter Zeitung in an interview.
CAT OIL AG
Indicated 4 percent higher
Daily operations are not being affected by tensions over the
Ukraine and project tenders in Russia are going well, the CEO of
the oil services company told Euro am Sonntag. He also said
shareholders could expect a higher dividend for 2013 than the
0.25 euros paid out per share for 2012.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
Indication not available
The company said it bought a 13.7 percent stake in bakery
chain Dahlewitzer Landbaeckerei GmbH.
GESCO
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The investment company will reduce its dividend for the
2013/14 financial year due to an expected fall in profit, its
CFO Robert Spartmann said in an interview with Boersen-Zeitung
on Saturday.
SCHALTBAU AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company said it took over 5.6 percent of shares in
Spanish Albatros S.L., adding it would raise its stake to 40
percent in the course of 2014.
VILLEROY & BOCH
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company said its sales roise 5.1 percent in the first
quarter to 193 million euros ($266.42 million).
ANALYSTS' VIEWS:
DEUTSCHE BANK - UBS cuts to "neutral"
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
BOSCH
The conglomerate sticks to its 2013 targets for its
automotive technology division, board member Wolf-Henning
Scheider told Handelsblatt.
The company, which in January released preliminary results
on a group level, is scheduled to hold its annual press
conference on April 30.
Separately, U.S. safety regulators have opened an
investigation of electric car chargers made by German supplier
Robert Bosch after a driver of a 2013 Nissan Leaf reported one
emitted smoke while charging.
HAPAG-LLOYD
A significant majority of shareholders in Chilean shipper
Compania SudAmericana de Vapores lent their support to
the firm's merger with Germany's Hapag-Lloyd, allowing the
agreed deal to clear a hurdle.
($1 = 6.2190 Chinese Yuan)
($1 = 0.7244 Euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Victoria Bryan, Marilyn Gerlach
and Christoph Steitz)