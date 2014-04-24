FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0640 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Commerzbank is considering appealing against a Frankfurt
court's ruling that the lender's move last year to revoke the
management board status of former personnel chief Ulrich Sieber
was invalid.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is facing pressure from investors to raise
capital amid fears that Germany's biggest lender is still not
strong enough to cope with a tougher regulatory environment and
a slump in global debt markets, the Financial Times reported.
LINDE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Top rival Air Liquide said it was confident in its
ability to deliver another year of net profit growth in 2014.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The drugmaker said its Phase IIIb SPARK study of Kuvan
reached its primary endpoint, which will enable submission of a
regulatory application for label extension later this year.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Salesforce's chief operating officer George Hu told
Germany's Manager Magazin Online the cloud computing company
aimed to overtake SAP as the world's largest supplier of
business software, possibly within the next 10 years.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Rival General Electric is in talks to buy French
turbine and train maker Alstom for about $13 billion,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Swedish pension funds group Swedbank Robur said on Thursday
it would accept Volkswagen's 200 crown per share offer for the
shares in truck maker Scania it does not already own.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Fraport Chief Executive Stefan Schulte urged construction of
a controversial third terminal at Frankfurt, saying the terminal
was needed to improve capacity and quality, according to an
interview published in Handelsblatt newspaper.
Separately, the small German airport of Luebeck, near
Hamburg, has filed for insolvency, German media reported on
Wednesday, as small airports struggle against larger rivals.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Europe's biggest sugar producer is eyeing the acquisition of
sugar assets outside of Europe and could spend as much as 1-2
billion euros ($1.4-2.8 billion) on purchases, its finance chief
told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
Apple, to whom Dialog is a supplier, reported sales
of 43.7 million iPhones in the quarter ended March, far
outpacing the roughly 38 million that Wall Street had predicted.
EVOTEC
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
The biotech company said it received its first milestone
payment in its biomarker alliance with Roche, which was
agreed in 2011.
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook after reporting
first-quarter financial results.
COMDIRECT
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The online broker, 81 percent-owned by Commerzbank, reported
a 3 percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 17.9 million
euros, beating consensus for 16 million euros.
Poll:
SCHALTBAU
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Q1 results due.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 3.0 percent higher
The online pet supplies retailer reported a 30 percent jump
in first-quarter sales to 126.1 million euros, beating
consensus. It also appointed Juergen Vedie as chief operating
officer, expanding its management board to four members.
Poll:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
SAF HOLLAND - 0.27 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -1 pct at Thursday's close.
ECCLESTONE TRIAL
Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone goes on trial
for bribery in Germany on Thursday in a case that could see the
Briton's long dominance of the motor sport ended by a jail
sentence.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Ifo index due at 0800 GMT. Business climate
seen at 110.5 vs 110.7, current conditions at 115.7 vs 115.2,
expectations at 105.8 vs 106.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)