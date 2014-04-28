FRANKFURT, April 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0608 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The drugmaker reported a consensus-beating rise in first-quarter underlying operating profit as its pharmaceuticals business posted a strong start to the year.

Separately, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Merck & Co is in the final stages of selling its consumer healthcare unit for close to $14 billion, with Bayer and Reckitt Benckiser among final contenders to clinch a deal as soon as next week.

Also, Bloomberg reported Bayer was exploring the sale of its $10 billion plastics unit to focus on growing its health business, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (r.reuters.com/pez78v)

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q1 results due after market close. The exchange operator is expected to report its quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose by 36 percent to 261 million euros. Poll:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Siemens and the French government intervened in General Electric's plan to buy the power arm of Alstom on Sunday with an alternative European "champions" tie-up proposal and a pledge to act in France's national interest.

Separately, an Austrian paper reported on Saturday that Siemens will sell a majority stake in its VAI unit based in Austria to Mitsubishi. The Oberoesterreichischen Nachrichten said a deal would be announced on May 7.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group's financial services unit feels "very comfortable" when it comes to the content of the ECB's stress tests, Frank Fiedler, CFO of the unit, told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published Saturday. He added the group would need more equity capital to finance future growth and to meet Basel III regulations.

FIELMANN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Full Q1 results due. The spectacles retailer already said on April 8 that its first-quarter pretax profit rose 23 percent to about 58 million euros on 10 percent higher sales.

SARTORIUS

Indicated unchanged

The company affirmed its full-year aim for its 2014 EBITDA margin to widen to 20 percent from 19.5 percent after posting a 2 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit and a margin of 18 percent.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The airline announced plans to issue two bonds to generate 450 million euros of cash as it unveiled a 2013 loss.

GFK

Indicated unchanged

The market researcher is not ruling out smaller targeted acquisitions, such as in the Digital and Social media areas, but buying up a big rival is not planned, CEO Matthias Hartmann told Welt am Sonntag.

EX-DIVIDEND

CONTINENTAL - dividend 2.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST - Barclays cuts its recommendation on the stock to "equal weight" from "overweight" and lifts its price target to 28 euros from 21 euros.

BECHTLE - Berenberg cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy" and lifts its target price to 65 euros from 52 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones down 0.9 pct, S&P 500 down 0.8 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei down 1 pct at Monday's close.

BUWOG

Buwog market debut in Frankfurt due. The residential property business is being spun off by Austria's Immofinanz.

IPO

German 3D printer maker SLM Solutions on Friday set the price range for its stock market listing at 18 euros to 23 euros and expects to make its Frankfurt stock exchange debut on May 9.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March import prices -0.6 pct m/m, -3.3 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)