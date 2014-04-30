FRANKFURT, April 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Pimco's new global equity chief plans a first batch of new
hires that could see her investment team grow by half as the
U.S. bond powerhouse boosts its stock offering - and one of
those running money will be her.
BAYER
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Bayer is offering to swap its animal health assets with
Merck & Co's consumer healthcare business, people
familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday, in a move that
could give the German drugmaker a leg up in the $14 billion
auction of the Merck business.
DAIMLER
Indicated 1 percent higher
Daimler's adjusted first-quarter operating profit more than
doubled thanks to a 14 percent rise in sales of Mercedes-Benz
cars, which saw margins shoot up due to a raft of new cars and
demand in China and the United States
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Standard & Poor's late on Tuesday revised its outlook for 15
banks including Deutsche Bank to negative.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Rolls-Royce confirmed late on Tuesday that it was in
talks to sell its energy gas turbine and compressor business to
Siemens. Sources had told Reuters Siemens was considering paying
just under 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) for a unit.
The board of French trains-to-turbines maker Alstom
said it would review a binding offer from General
Electric for its energy business by the end of May and
left the door open for a competing bid from Siemens
KRONES
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The bottling machine maker posted an 11.2 percent rise in
first quarter net profit, in line with analysts' expectations,
mainly due to efficiency gains and increasing worldwide demand
for packaged beverages and food.
OSRAM
No indication available
The lighting maker reported a 17 percent gain in quarterly
core operating profit, helped by an ongoing restructuring
programme.
RATIONAL
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook for modest sales and
earnings growth after its first-quarter EBIT fell to 20.7
million euros from 24.7 million.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Full Q4 results due. The hospitals chain on March 13
published preliminary results and stuck with its 2015 outlook
for an EBITDA of 145-155 million euros.
Separately, the company said late on Tuesday it planned to
return almost 1.7 billion euros to shareholders by buying back
shares or paying a special dividend.
CANCOM
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company said HP has chosen the company's AHP
Private Cloud architecture for the client virtualisation
component of its Enterprise Service for small and medium sized
enterprises, without providing financial details.
NEMETSCHEK
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The company said it was on track to reach its 2014 targets
after posting a 22.3 percent gain in first-quarter EBITDA.
PSI
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Q1 results. Operating result seen down 1.4 percent to 2.07
million euros. Poll
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
To publish full 2013 results.
Separately, Air France will sign a codeshare with Air Berlin
in the coming weeks, the French airline's CEO said.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
No indication available
The company confirmed its 2014 outlook and said FFO 1 rose
26 pct in the first quarter.
SHW AG
No indication available
Confirmed its outlook as it reported first quarter EBITDA of
8.8 million euros on sales up 24 percent.
SURTECO
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company said it expects its sales and operating profit
to rise significantly this year after the full consolidation of
recent acquisition Sueddekor.
VOSSLOH
Indicated unchanged
Q1 results due. EBIT seen down 29 percent at 6.9 million
euros. Poll
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
E.ON - 0.60 eur/shr dividend proposed
MUNICH RE - 7.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DUERR - 1.45 eur/shr dividend proposed
GERRESHEIMER - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
RATIONAL - 6.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
SGL CARBON - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BAYER - dividend 2.10 eur/shr
LUFTHANSA - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
DELTICOM - dividend 0.50 eur/shr
ENBW - dividend 0.69 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.5 pct, S&P 500 up 0.5 pct,
Nasdaq up 0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March retail sales -0.7 pct m/m, -1.9 pct y/y in real
terms.
Also, April jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Total
non-seasonally adjusted jobless number seen at 3.0 million.
Seasonally adjusted change seen at -10,000, with jobless rate at
6.7 pct.
Seasonally adjusted ILO employment was +37,000 in March,
according to the Federal Statistics Office.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7237 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)