BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
FRANKFURT May 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.6 percent
The chemicals group said its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 2.1 billion euros ($2.91 billion), compared with a 2.117 billion euros analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
The company is nearing an agreement to buy Merck & Co Inc's consumer healthcare unit, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could value the business at around $14 billion.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company said its U.S. sales increased by 2 percent in April.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Mercedes-Benz USA said it hit record sales in April at 25,887 vehicles.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Sprint Corp is meeting with banks to work out funding for its bid for smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc, a source familiar with the situation said, as the mobile carrier works to ease regulatory concerns that the deal would hurt competition.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
Merck extended the offer period for its planned takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials for a seventh time after the deal was approved by Chinese antitrust regulators.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated unchanged
Swedish holding company Investor AB said on Wednesday it would tender its small stake in Scania to Volkswagen, which has bid to take full control of the truck maker.
Separately, the company said its U.S. sales were down 8.4 percent in April.
AIRBUS
Indication not available
Concerns about Russia's actions in Ukraine could halt a decade-long decline in European military spending, Airbus Group Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said Wednesday, as he also underscored concerns about growing Chinese military exports.
SOFTWARE AG
Indicated 2.4 percent lower
The German business software maker on Friday reported a 27 percent fall in its first-quarter operating profit as investments weighed on its results. Poll:
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
Indication not available
Telefonica Deutschland has sweetened its offer of concessions in order to win European Union approval for its planned takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit in Germany, a spokesman for the telecoms firm said.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
BASF - 2.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
MUNICH RE - dividend 7.25 eur/shr
DUERR - dividend 1.45 eur/shr
GERRESHEIMER - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
RATIONAL - dividend 6.00 eur/shr
RTL - dividend 4.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
INFINEON - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy"
MERCK KGAA - UBS cuts "neutral" from "buy"
OSRAM - Berenberg raises the stock to "buy" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.01 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German April Markit final composite PMI due at 0755 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 54.2.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
