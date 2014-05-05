FRANKFURT May 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Adidas AG's failure to narrow the market share gap with Nike Inc means shareholders should refuse to back the German company's management at the annual general meeting, institutional investor Union Investment told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

BASF

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

BASF said on Friday Juergen Hambrecht had been elected chairman of its supervisory board.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The chemicals and pharmaceuticals company said it had completed its 1.9 billion euro ($2.63 billion) takeover of Britain's AZ Electronic Materials, a move Merck expects to boost its business in Asia.

SAP

Indicated 1.5 percent lower The business software maker said Vishal Sikka, head of products and innovation, was leaving SAP for personal reasons and that it had named two new members to its executive board. Sikka was key in developing SAP's flagship product, Hana.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

The engineering company is close to finalizing an agreement to sell its logistics and airports solutions business to a group led by billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, quoting people familiar with the talks.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

MAN SE said operating profit rose to 68 million euros from a 98 million-euro loss a year ago, missing a consensus forecast of 104 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll.

Audi first quarter report due.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

First quarter EBIT rose to 75.6 million euros from 73.4 million in the year earlier quarter, just short of the 75.9 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll showed. The company confirmed its outlook for the year. Poll:

WINCOR NIXDORF

Indicated 2.6 percent lower

The company said EBITA rose by 3 percent to 68 million euros in the first six months of its financial year and confirmed its outlook for the full year. Poll:

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 0.2 percent

First quarter EBITDA rose to 285 million euros, helped by one-off effects, but was below the 293 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company said it had closed the order books in its offer that started on April 28 for at least 250 million euros in 2019 notes. The period of the exchange offer for the notes due 2014 and 2015 has been extended until 7 May 2014, it said on Friday.

Separately, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways, which owns a stake in Air Berlin, said its strategy of buying stakes in European airlines was bringing fresh competition to the region, despite close scrutiny by regulators over whether its investments comply with European ownership rules.

HAMBORNER REIT

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

First-quarter FFO was 6.4 million euros, in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll. Poll:

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Sartorius wants to expand its presence in the U.S. and China CEO Joachim Kreuzburg told "Welt am Sonntag" as it seeks to reach its target of 1 billion euros in revenue this year and an operating margin of 20 percent. Sartorius will continue to grow via acquisitions, Kreuzberg told the paper, but acquisitions are not on the agenda at the moment.

EX-DIVIDEND

BASF - dividend 2.70 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.28 pct, S&P 500 -0.13 pct, Nasdaq -0.09 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei is closed for a holiday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

