UPDATE 1-Paraguayan corn shipment headed for U.S. port -source
CHICAGO, April 19 A shipment of Paraguayan corn was due to arrive next month at the U.S. port of Wilmington, North Carolina, a U.S. grains trader said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT May 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The sportswear company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results due to a big drop in sales at its TaylorMade golf business but said it expected a strong second quarter to signal a return to growth. Poll:
Related news
BMW
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The luxury car maker reiterated its ambitious 2014 goals as first quarter operating profit rose 2.6 percent, in-line with forecasts, helped by record sales of BMW. Mini and Rolls-Royce cars. Poll:
Related news
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Final Q1 results due. The auto parts maker on April 25 said adjusted EBIT was up nearly 20 percent at 953 million euros in the first quarter, while sales had increased 4.4 percent to 8.4 billion euros.
Related news
FRESENIUS
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The diversified healthcare group posted slower earnings growth than expected, hurt by weak overseas currencies and a drop in sales of a blood volume substitute product. Poll:
Related news
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The dialysis specialist said first-quarter net income declined 9 percent to $205 million, less than the $225 million average analyst expection in a Reuters poll. Poll:
Related news
LINDE
Indicated unchanged
The industrial gases maker reported an unexpected decline in quarterly core profit, hit by currency fluctuations. Poll:
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Germany's largest airline reported a narrower first quarter loss, although still larger than expected, as its Score restructuring programme continued to take effect and fuel prices eased. Poll:
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The reinsurer is sticking to its goal of earning net profit of around 850 million euros this year in face of reinsurers' weakening pricing power and stiff market competition, CFO Roland Vogel told Boersen Zeitung newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.
Related news
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The publisher said it generated more than half of its first-quarter revenues from digital activties for the first time, offsetting an ongoing drop in revenues at its print business.
Related news
DMG MORI SEIKI
Indicated 4.6 percent higher
The cutting tool maker said Q1 oper profit was 28.4 million euros and revenue was 505 million euros. The companz formerly known as Gildemeister was expected to report EBIT rose 41.2 percent to 24.0 million euros. Poll:
Related news
DUERR
Indicated 1.0 percent higher lower
Q1 results due. The supplier of production systems for the automotive sector is expected to report EBIT rose 15.3 percent to 41.5 million euros. Poll:
Related news
EVONIK
No indication available
The diversified chemicals maker reiterated its 2014 outlook even as it reported a 24 percent fall in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), amid weak prices for important chemicals. Poll:
Related news
GEA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
GEA said Q1 profit rose 15.6 percent to 47.2 million euros. Poll:
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated 3.0 percent higher
The scents and flavours maker said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 101 million euros, compared to the average forecast of 96.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts. Poll:
Related news
KONTRON
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Kontron posted Q1 revenue from continuing operations of 102.8 million euros. Poll
Related news
PFEIFFER VACUUM
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
Pfeiffer said Q1 net profit was 6.9 million euros. Poll
Related news
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Q1 results due.
Related news
ALSTRIA OFFICE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The real estate company posted lower first-quarter sales on Monday, though stuck to its full-year forecast.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
RHEINMETALL - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.11 pct, S&P 500 +0.19 pct, Nasdaq +0.34 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei is closed for a holiday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
Hannover Re - Kepler starts with "reduce", price target 60 euros
Munich Re - Kepler starts with "hold", price target 156 euros
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April, which tracks growth in the manufacturing and service sectors, due at 0755 GMT.
Markit's April services PMI also due at 0755 GMT, seen at 55.0, unchanged from the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)
CHICAGO, April 19 A shipment of Paraguayan corn was due to arrive next month at the U.S. port of Wilmington, North Carolina, a U.S. grains trader said on Wednesday.
* CEO James Murren's 2016 total compensation was $16.6 million versus $13.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: