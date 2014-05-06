FRANKFURT May 6 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The sportswear company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results due to a big drop in sales at its TaylorMade golf business but said it expected a strong second quarter to signal a return to growth. Poll:

BMW

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The luxury car maker reiterated its ambitious 2014 goals as first quarter operating profit rose 2.6 percent, in-line with forecasts, helped by record sales of BMW. Mini and Rolls-Royce cars. Poll:

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Final Q1 results due. The auto parts maker on April 25 said adjusted EBIT was up nearly 20 percent at 953 million euros in the first quarter, while sales had increased 4.4 percent to 8.4 billion euros.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The diversified healthcare group posted slower earnings growth than expected, hurt by weak overseas currencies and a drop in sales of a blood volume substitute product. Poll:

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

The dialysis specialist said first-quarter net income declined 9 percent to $205 million, less than the $225 million average analyst expection in a Reuters poll. Poll:

LINDE

Indicated unchanged

The industrial gases maker reported an unexpected decline in quarterly core profit, hit by currency fluctuations. Poll:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Germany's largest airline reported a narrower first quarter loss, although still larger than expected, as its Score restructuring programme continued to take effect and fuel prices eased. Poll:

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The reinsurer is sticking to its goal of earning net profit of around 850 million euros this year in face of reinsurers' weakening pricing power and stiff market competition, CFO Roland Vogel told Boersen Zeitung newspaper in an interview published on Tuesday.

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The publisher said it generated more than half of its first-quarter revenues from digital activties for the first time, offsetting an ongoing drop in revenues at its print business.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

The cutting tool maker said Q1 oper profit was 28.4 million euros and revenue was 505 million euros. The companz formerly known as Gildemeister was expected to report EBIT rose 41.2 percent to 24.0 million euros. Poll:

DUERR

Indicated 1.0 percent higher lower

Q1 results due. The supplier of production systems for the automotive sector is expected to report EBIT rose 15.3 percent to 41.5 million euros. Poll:

EVONIK

No indication available

The diversified chemicals maker reiterated its 2014 outlook even as it reported a 24 percent fall in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), amid weak prices for important chemicals. Poll:

GEA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

GEA said Q1 profit rose 15.6 percent to 47.2 million euros. Poll:

SYMRISE

Indicated 3.0 percent higher

The scents and flavours maker said first-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 101 million euros, compared to the average forecast of 96.6 million euros in a Reuters poll of five analysts. Poll:

KONTRON

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Kontron posted Q1 revenue from continuing operations of 102.8 million euros. Poll

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

Pfeiffer said Q1 net profit was 6.9 million euros. Poll

XING

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

Q1 results due.

ALSTRIA OFFICE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The real estate company posted lower first-quarter sales on Monday, though stuck to its full-year forecast.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

RHEINMETALL - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.11 pct, S&P 500 +0.19 pct, Nasdaq +0.34 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei is closed for a holiday.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

Hannover Re - Kepler starts with "reduce", price target 60 euros

Munich Re - Kepler starts with "hold", price target 156 euros

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's final composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April, which tracks growth in the manufacturing and service sectors, due at 0755 GMT.

Markit's April services PMI also due at 0755 GMT, seen at 55.0, unchanged from the previous month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jonathan Gould)