FRANKFURT May 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
BMW said on Tuesday legal barriers prevented the German
luxury auto maker from raising its stake in a Chinese joint
venture company, even as rival Daimler appeared to
have found a loophole to soften strict ownership rules.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Commerzbank swept out assets from its internal "bad bank" at
a faster pace in the first quarter, weighing on revenue but
still allowing the bank to post a leap in net profit.
Separately, the bank has attracted five final bids for a
multi-billion-euro portfolio of Spanish property loans, being
sold as it takes advantage of a recovery in the country's real
estate market to help clean up its finances, sources said.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The cement maker posted a more than five-fold increase in
quarterly operating income that beat consensus thanks to mild
winter weather in Europe and price increases in key markets.
HENKEL
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The consumer goods group on Wednesday posted better than
expected first quarter core profit, helped by strong demand for
washing powders and industrial adhesives in emerging markets.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The engineering giant unveiled a long-awaited strategic
overhaul in a bid to catch up with more profitable rivals, as it
posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, hit
by charges in its energy business.
It also struck a deal to buy Rolls-Royce's
aero-derivative gas turbine and compressor business for roughly
950 million euros ($1.32 billion) and agreed to a joint venture
with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The lender posted a first-quarter net profit of 190 million
euros, slightly above consensus, and affirmed its outlook for
2014 net operating profit 370-390 million, including negative
goodwill from the acquisition of Corealcredit.
BRENNTAG
No indication available
The world's largest chemicals distributor posted a 3.3
percent gain in first-quarter net income on Wednesday as an
upswing in Europe and North America offset weaker business in
emerging markets.
GAGFAH
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The property firm raised its outlook following strong
first-quarter results, saying it now saw funds from operations
(FFO) per share reaching 0.84-0.86 euros in 2014 and 0.91-0.93
euros per share in 2015.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The reinsurer's net profit inched up 0.7 percent to 233
million euros in the first quarter, better than expected, helped
by higher investment income.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q1 results. The German unit of Spanish construction company
ACS is expected to report its first-quarter profit
before taxes fell 13.8 percent to 106 million euros, the average
of five estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages
showed. Poll:
HUGO BOSS
No indication available
The fashion house saw double-digit growth for its womenswear
business and strong sales in Europe in the first quarter as it
confirmed its outlook for 2014.
KUKA
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company reported first-quarter operating profit that
came in broadly in line with consensus and affirmed its 2014
outlook.
NORMA GROUP
No indication available
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook after posting a 15.2
percent increase in first-quarter adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA).
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The pay-TV provider saw subscriber numbers increase by
64,000 during the first-quarter, as fewer customers cancelled
their subscriptions.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The company affirmed its 2014 outlook for another year of
good growth after its first-quarter net profit jumped 43 percent
and said it saw its gross margin improving year-on-year in the
second quarter.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
The medical safety technology company warned that it now saw
its 2014 EBIT margin reaching only the lower end of its forecast
range after currency swings hit its first-quarter profits and
its orders dropped.
QIAGEN
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The company reported first-quarter earnings per share of
$0.22 and said it expects second-quarter earnings per share of
$0.24-$0.25
AIR BERLIN
Indicated unchanged
Germany's second largest airline said on Wednesday that
passenger traffic, measured by the aggregate number of miles
flown by its customers, rose 7.8 pct in April.
GRAMMER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The automotive interiors manufacturer reported first-quarter
operating profit that was in line with estimates and affirmed an
outlook for stable 2014 operating profit and revenues of more
than 1.3 billion euros.
TRADING EX-DIVIDEND:
RHEINMETALL - 0.40 eur/shr dividend
TAKKT - 0.32 eur/shr dividend
HAMBORNER REIT - 0.40 eur/shr dividend
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS:
ALLIANZ - proposed div of 5.30 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - proposed div of 0.60 eur/shr
FUCHS PETROLUB - proposed div of 1.38 eur/shr
HANNOVER RE - proposed div of 3 eur/shr
HOCHTIEF - proposed div of 1.50 eur/shr
BIOTEST - proposed div of 0.57 eur/shr
DEUTZ - proposed div of 0.07 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DUERR - HSBC raises the stock to "overweight" from
"neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-1.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March industrial orders -2.8 pct m/m. Were seen up
0.3 pct in Reuters poll.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7177 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Harro Ten Wolde)