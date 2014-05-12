FRANKFURT May 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW, SGL GROUP
BMW indicated 0.5 percent higher
SGL indicated 4.5 percent higher
BMW and SGL Group will triple production of carbon fibre to
9,000 metric tonnes per year, as the German luxury auto maker
prepares to expand the use of lightweight materials in its model
range.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated 0.8 percent higher
RWE indicated 1.3 percent higher
German utilities are in talks with the government about
handing over responsibility for decommissioning the country's
nuclear power plants to a public foundation, two sources
familiar with the proposals said on Sunday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Deutsche Bank has cleared its top management after an
internal investigation into manipulation of the Libor benchmark
interest rate, German magazine WirtschaftWoche reported.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany should sell down its 31.9 percent stake in Deutsche
Telekom, a senior official at Germany's federal audit
office, the Bundesrechnungshof, told German daily Die Welt.
Separately, Deutsche Telekom is seeking a breakup fee of
more than $1 billion from Sprint Corp in the event a
potential merger with the German firm's T-Mobile US Inc
does not win regulatory approval, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
April traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that the German
government would support a tie-up between German engineering
firm Siemens and French rival Alstom if the corporate
decision-makers decide that it would make sense.
Separately, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told German magazine Der
Spiegel that the company would decide at the end of the month
whether to make an offer for Alstom, when things were more
clear.
Siemens on Monday said it had started a programme agreed in
November to buy back up to 4 billion euros of its own shares.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 7.7 percent higher
British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc confirmed on
Monday that it is in early talks with Rupert Murdoch's 21st
Century Fox over the possible acquisition of its pay-TV assets
in Germany and Italy, Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The drug distributor majority-owned by U.S. peer McKesson
said an expected waning of intense price competition in
the German wholesale market should help underpin its underlying
operating profit this year.
QSC
Indicated 2.9 percent higher
The internet service company reported its first-quarter net
profit slumped to 0.3 million euros, compared with consensus for
0.8 million. It also said it would announce in the coming days a
150-million-euro promissory note.
DIC ASSET
No indication available
The real estate company affirmed its 2014 outlook for funds
from operations (FFO) to reach 47-49 million euros after it
posted a 7 percent rise in first-quarter FFO to 12 million.
EX-DIVIDEND
MERCK KGAA - 1.90 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON - 0.70 eur/shr
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jonathan Gould)