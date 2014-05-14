FRANKFURT May 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German insurer saw 21.7 billion euros ($29.7 billion) in net investment outflows from its bond fund manager Pimco in the first quarter, hurting performance fees and contributing to a 28 percent decline in asset management operating profit.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Dubai-based airline operator Emirates' ground services unit Dnata is "very interested" in acquiring the German airline's LSG Sky Chefs unit if it is put up for sale again, Dnata's president said on Tuesday.

DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Daimler indicated unchanged

Deutsche Telekom indicated unchanged

The German government is considering all options for future operators of its "Toll Collect" truck tolling system after the current contract ends in August 2015, a transportation ministry spokeswoman said. Daimler and Telekom are both interested in a renewal of their contract to run the system, which they currently share with French motorway operator Cofiroute.

RWE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

Germany's second-biggest utility said its first-quarter operating profit declined by almost a fifth, joining rivals in blaming a mild winter and low wholesale power prices across Europe.

SAP

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

A U.S. appeals court appeared skeptical on Tuesday about reinstating a $1.3 billion jury verdict won by Oracle Corp against SAP, in a case where the German software company admitted massive copyright infringement.

The appeals court also suggested Oracle may deserve more than the roughly $300 million it had been assigned by a lower court.

K+S

Indicated unchanged

Earnings at the potash miner beat market expectations as the price of the fertiliser mineral started to recover from a slump that followed the break-up of an export alliance between two larger rivals last year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

Volkswagen on Tuesday said it extended the contracts of three top board members, including that of Audi's chief executive, Rupert Stadler.

AURUBIS

No indication

Europe's biggest copper smelter said it expected its full-year financial results to increase as modernisation and maintenance work on its main smelter in Hamburg have been completed.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The property group said its first-quarter funds from operations (FFO) rose 91 percent to 59.1 million euros, driven by high demand for residential space.

OSRAM

No indication

The lighting group published its full Q2 financial report. It had already reported key figures on April 30.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The hospitals operator confirmed its 2015 outlook but stopped short of giving a prediction for this year as it is regrouping after the sale of about two-thirds of its hospitals.

SYMRISE

Indicated 2 percent lower

The scents and flavourings group is to sell 11.15 million new shares to help finance its acquisition of France's Diana Group, a supplier to the food, pet food and cosmetics industries, the company said on Tuesday.

The guidance for the placement is at 36.00-36.50 euros per share, with books cover within the range, a person familiar with placement said.

PUMA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The sportswear company trimmed its margin forecasts for 2014 due to currency volatility as it reported an expected slide in first-quarter results amid a battle to reposition the brand back on its sporting roots.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The information technology services company said it was confident that this year's revenue and earnings position will outperform last year's.

EVOTEC

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The biotech company affirmed its 2014 outlook after its first-quarter EBITDA loss, before changes in contingent consideration, widened to 1.3 million euros from 0.4 million.

NORDEX

Indicated 5.2 percent higher

The wind turbine maker raised its outlook for the ongoing year after strong demand for its products in Europe led it to post forecast-beating results.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The lab equipment maker said it still expected a slight increase in its 2014 EBIT margin after its first-quarter EBIT margin widened by 0.9 percentage points to 15.5 percent.

BALDA

Indicated xx percent xx

The company stuck with an outlook for sales of 70-80 million euros and a 2014 profit after it swung to first-quarter EBITDA from continuing operations of 1.3 million euros after a year-earlier loss of 0.6 million.

BAUER

No indication

The company affirmed its outlook for 2014 EBIT of about 75 million euros after more than doubling EBIT to 4.9 million euros in the first quarter.

BERTRANDT

Indicated unchanged

The automotive supplier said the net profit for its fiscal first half rose to 28.7 million euros from a year-earlier 26.5 million, citing a positive development of the automotive sector in the United States, western Europe and China.

CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company affirmed its outlook for slight revenue and earnings growth this year after its first-quarter EBIT eased to 1.8 million euros from 2.0 million a year earlier.

HHLA

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

The port logistics company said its target for stable 2014 earnings remained ambitious due to infrastructure deficits and competitive pressure, as it reported a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit.

STROEER MEDIA

Indicated 3.5 percent higher

The company said it expected reported revenue growth at a rate in the low teens in the second quarter, slowing from a 19.1 percent rate in the first quarter. Adjusted profit turned positive in the first quarter, coming to 0.1 million euros.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AIXTRON - no dividend proposed

SYMRISE - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

VOLKSWAGEN - 4.00 eur/shr

PUMA - 0.50 eur/shr

FREENET - 1.45 eur/shr

HUGO BOSS - 3.34 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

THYSSENKRUPP - UBS drops the stock from its Metals & Mining Sector Least Preferred List, with a "sell" rating. Citigroup raises the stock to "neutral" from "sell" and raises its price target to 23.50 euros from 17 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.14 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany's consumer price inflation for April was confirmed at a 0.2 percent month-on-month fall and a 1.3 percent year-on-year rise, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

