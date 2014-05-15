FRANKFURT May 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 2 pct lower

The world's largest postal and logistics company unveiled a lower-than-expected increase in first-quarter operating profit, with higher deliveries in its international express courier business failing to offset negative impact from weak currencies in emerging markets.

E.ON

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The utility said late Wednesday a resolution passed by the Datteln city council had reestablished a "firm planning basis" for the new Datteln 4 hard coal power generating unit .

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The world's largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, said quarterly underlying core earnings edged 0.7 percent higher as the benefits of a cost cutting initiative outweighed the impact of weaker foreign currency exchange rates.

Merck intends to form a joint venture with three other parties to strengthen its business with anti-allergic remedies and has notified its plans to the German Federal Cartel Office according to the regulator's website.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The French government has issued a decree allowing it to block any foreign takeovers of French companies in "strategic" industries, throwing up a potential roadblock to General Electric's planned $16.9 billion bid for Alstom's energy assets. Siemens is also interested in the assets.

AIRBUS

No indication available

New export restrictions reportedly being considered by Germany's ruling centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) could cause lasting damage to the German defence industry, the head of the Airbus Defence and Space division, Berhard Gerwert, said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated unchanged

The company late Wednesday reported a 19 pct rise in Q1 EBIT and said it was standing by its targets for the year.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The property firm reported a 21 percent increase in first-quarter funds from operations, excluding disposal gains, to 41 million euros, slightly above consensus for 39.5 million.

METRO

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Minority owner and founder of Media-Saturn Erich Kellerhals wants to buy back the electronics chain with the help of investors, he told the German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The steelmaker reported its first-quarter net loss narrowed as restructuring at the group helped offset the effects of overcapacity on Europe's steel market.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

The sugar maker is due to hold a press conference on its fiscal year through Feb. 28. It said on April 8 that operating profit in the year dropped by almost a third to 658 million euros.

TALANX

No indication available

The insurer's net profit fell 7 percent as expected in the first quarter, hit by slightly lower premiums compared with a year-earlier quarter that also saw a strong capital gain.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Germany's largest solar company posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results as cheaper Asian rivals and a further decline in solar power subsidies in its core market Germany continued to gnaw away at its profits.

WIRECARD

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The payment systems provider confirmed a forecast for EBITDA of between 160-175 million euros in the 2014 fiscal year as it reported Q1 EBITDA up 33 percent.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

Germany's second largest airline said it needed to change and was working on developing a sustainable business model as it reported a slightly narrower first-quarter loss in line with expectations late Wednesday.

On Thursday it said it expected an increase in passenger numbers and revenue for 2014.

DELTICOM

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

The online tyre retailer posted first quarter revenue of 94.3 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.4 million euros.

GFK

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The market researcher stuck with a 2014 outlook for organic growth of 1-2 percent and an adjusted operating profit margin of 12-12.5 percent as it banks on currency effects that hit its first-quarter growth to ease over the course of the year.

HAWESKO

Indicated xx pct xx

Q1 results due from the wine retailer. Q1 EBIT seen up 5.7 percent to 3.7 million euros. Poll

MLP

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The company affirmed its 2014 outlook for EBIT of about 65 million euros after posting a 10 percent increase in first-quarter EBIT to 4.4 million.

SAF Holland

Indicated 3.6 pct higher

The commercial vehicles supplier reported a forecast-beating 24 percent rise in first quarter profit thanks to good demand for trailers in Europe.

SIXT

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

The car hire company reported a Q1 pretax profit of 26.6 million euros and confirmed its outlook for the year.

SURTECO

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The maker of decorative surface materials affirmed an outlook for 2014 sales to rise to 630-640 million euros from 404 million in 2013 thanks to its acquisition of Sueddekor, after its first-quarter sales jumped 62 percent to 160.1 million.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

BMW - 2.60 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.77 eur/shr dividend proposed

MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr dividend proposed

WACKER CHEMIE - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

COMDIRECT BANK - 0.36 eur/shr dividend proposed

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/pref shr, 0.80 eur/nominal shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

SYMRISE - 0.70 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.75 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Q1 German economic growth due at 0600 GMT, seen at +2.2 pct year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Victoria Bryan and Kirsti Knolle)