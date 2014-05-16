FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTO INDUSTRY
Daimler indicated 0.2 pct higher
BMW indicated 2.2 pct lower
VW indicated 0.8 pct higher
New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent in April
with mass market car makers Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing
stronger growth than premium brands, according to registration
data from the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association
ACEA.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The software company is planning to cut between 1,500 and
2,500 jobs as software programmes switch to the cloud, meaning
fewer onsite staff are required, a person with knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Separately, the group's incoming chief financial officer
Luka Mucic told weekly Euro am Sonntag that in the long term,
cloud computing would carry the same profit margins as SAP's
conventional software business. Future takeover deals would
likely be bolt-on, he added.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The carmaker's buyout offer for minority shareholders in
truckmaker Scania ends at 1500 GMT. VW said on May 13 it had
90.5 pct of Scania, enough to force out the remaining owners.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Europe's steel industry needs to take more old capacity out
despite years of cost-cutting that have made it among the most
competitive in the world and bent on exports, an ArcelorMittal
executive said on Thursday.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.1 pct lower
The travel and tourism group said it was on track to meet
its targets for the next two years and was considering expanding
its hotels and cruises operations as it reported a smaller than
expected second-quarter loss.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
FRESENIUS SE - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed
DMG MORI SEIKI - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BMW - 2.60 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.77 eur/shr
MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr
WACKER CHEMIE - 0.50 eur/shr
COMDIRECT BANK - 0.36 eur/shr
JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/pref shr, 0.80
eur/nominal shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MERCK KGAA - S&P Capital IQ raises to "buy" from
"hold"
ADIDAS AG - S&P Capital IQ cuts to "hold" from
"strong buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closes -1.4 pct on Friday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)