FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0627 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTO INDUSTRY

Daimler indicated 0.2 pct higher

BMW indicated 2.2 pct lower

VW indicated 0.8 pct higher

New car registrations in Europe rose 3.6 percent in April with mass market car makers Ford, Fiat, Renault and Opel showing stronger growth than premium brands, according to registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturer's Association ACEA.

Related news

SAP

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The software company is planning to cut between 1,500 and 2,500 jobs as software programmes switch to the cloud, meaning fewer onsite staff are required, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Separately, the group's incoming chief financial officer Luka Mucic told weekly Euro am Sonntag that in the long term, cloud computing would carry the same profit margins as SAP's conventional software business. Future takeover deals would likely be bolt-on, he added.

Related news

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The carmaker's buyout offer for minority shareholders in truckmaker Scania ends at 1500 GMT. VW said on May 13 it had 90.5 pct of Scania, enough to force out the remaining owners.

Related news

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Europe's steel industry needs to take more old capacity out despite years of cost-cutting that have made it among the most competitive in the world and bent on exports, an ArcelorMittal executive said on Thursday.

Related news

TUI AG

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The travel and tourism group said it was on track to meet its targets for the next two years and was considering expanding its hotels and cruises operations as it reported a smaller than expected second-quarter loss.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

FRESENIUS SE - 1.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

DMG MORI SEIKI - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BMW - 2.60 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.10 eur/shr

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - 0.50 eur/shr

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - 0.77 eur/shr

MAN SE - 3.07 eur/shr

WACKER CHEMIE - 0.50 eur/shr

COMDIRECT BANK - 0.36 eur/shr

JUNGHEINRICH - 0.86 eur/pref shr, 0.80 eur/nominal shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

MERCK KGAA - S&P Capital IQ raises to "buy" from "hold"

ADIDAS AG - S&P Capital IQ cuts to "hold" from "strong buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1 pct, S&P 500 -0.9 pct, Nasdaq -0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei closes -1.4 pct on Friday.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)