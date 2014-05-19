BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0615 GMT.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The lender launched plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11
billion) in new capital on Sunday with the Qatari royal family a
major new investor, in a bid by Germany's largest bank to end
questions about its capital strength.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Siemens is working on a formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's
power business that could come as early as this week
and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused French
group, sources close to the talks told Reuters.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The sportswear giant's long-serving chief executive said
preparing the company for a change at the top when his contract
expires in 2017 will be among the CEO's biggest priorities,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The luxury carmaker plans to announce in July that it will
build its first assembly plant in Mexico and has earmarked two
regions where the site could be built, Automobilwoche reported
on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated unchanged
Germany's cartel office has "clear evidence" that the mail
company's dumping prices made it difficult for rivals to
compete, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Sunday,
citing the head of the cartel office.
LINDE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The industrial gases maker is open to smaller acquisitions,
Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview with
finance chief Georg Denoke.
GAGFAH
Indicated unchanged
The property firm's focus on debt reduction may create room
for acquisitions, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing chief
executive Thomas Zinnoecker.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German cable operator, which is controlled by Vodafone
, reported a 5.5 percent rise in fiscal 2013/14 adjusted
EBITDA to 909.7 million euros.
LEONI
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The automotive supplier plans to expand operations, either
via purchases to strengthen business in Asia or America or by
enhancing its technology portfolio, Euro am Sonntag reported,
citing chief executive Klaus Probst, predicting Q2 business
volume to exceed Q1 results.
PROSIEBENSAT.1
No indication
The media group will pick Werner Brandt, departing finance
chief of software company SAP on June 26 to become supervisory
board chairman, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday, without citing
the source of the information.
SUEDZUCKER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Financial regulator Bafin is investigating the sugar maker
for suspicions of insider trading and market manipulation
related to publication of results on April 8, Euro am Sonntag
reported, citing a spokeswoman for Bafin.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The airline on Sunday rebuffed reports on criticism from
rivals that a 300 million-euro convertible bond subscribed to by
key shareholder Etihad Airways violates EU rules.
EX-DIVIDEND
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr
DMG MORI SEIKI - 0.50 eur/shr
ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr
FRESENIUS SE - 1.25 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
SALZGITTER - JP Morgan raises to "Overweight" from
"Neutral".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.6 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7297 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Andreas Cremer and Harro Ten
Wolde)