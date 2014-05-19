BERLIN/FRANKFURT May 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

The lender launched plans to raise 8 billion euros ($11 billion) in new capital on Sunday with the Qatari royal family a major new investor, in a bid by Germany's largest bank to end questions about its capital strength.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Siemens is working on a formal asset-swap offer for Alstom's power business that could come as early as this week and see France take a stake in a resulting rail-focused French group, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The sportswear giant's long-serving chief executive said preparing the company for a change at the top when his contract expires in 2017 will be among the CEO's biggest priorities, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview.

BMW

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The luxury carmaker plans to announce in July that it will build its first assembly plant in Mexico and has earmarked two regions where the site could be built, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, without citing the source of the information.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated unchanged

Germany's cartel office has "clear evidence" that the mail company's dumping prices made it difficult for rivals to compete, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Sunday, citing the head of the cartel office.

LINDE

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The industrial gases maker is open to smaller acquisitions, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing an interview with finance chief Georg Denoke.

GAGFAH

Indicated unchanged

The property firm's focus on debt reduction may create room for acquisitions, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Thomas Zinnoecker.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The German cable operator, which is controlled by Vodafone , reported a 5.5 percent rise in fiscal 2013/14 adjusted EBITDA to 909.7 million euros.

LEONI

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The automotive supplier plans to expand operations, either via purchases to strengthen business in Asia or America or by enhancing its technology portfolio, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing chief executive Klaus Probst, predicting Q2 business volume to exceed Q1 results.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

No indication

The media group will pick Werner Brandt, departing finance chief of software company SAP on June 26 to become supervisory board chairman, Der Spiegel reported on Saturday, without citing the source of the information.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Financial regulator Bafin is investigating the sugar maker for suspicions of insider trading and market manipulation related to publication of results on April 8, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing a spokeswoman for Bafin.

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The airline on Sunday rebuffed reports on criticism from rivals that a 300 million-euro convertible bond subscribed to by key shareholder Etihad Airways violates EU rules.

EX-DIVIDEND

SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr

DMG MORI SEIKI - 0.50 eur/shr

ELRINGKLINGER - 0.50 eur/shr

FRESENIUS SE - 1.25 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SALZGITTER - JP Morgan raises to "Overweight" from "Neutral".

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Monday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7297 Euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Andreas Cremer and Harro Ten Wolde)