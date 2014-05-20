FRANKFURT May 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Order books on Deutsche Bank's Additional Tier 1 deal will
close during European market hours on Tuesday, and the trade
will price on the same day, according to multiple sources.
E.ON, RWE
E.ON indicated unchanged
RWE indicated 0.2 percent higher
E.ON has received most of the 1.7 billion euros ($2.3
billion) in nuclear fuel tax it has paid in the past, following
a court ruling that ordered the government to reimburse
utilities, German newspaper Rheinische Post reported, citing a
company spokesman. RWE has received nearly 400 million euros,
the paper added, citing a spokeswoman.
AIRBUS
Indication not available
Airbus will keep evolving the design of its A380 superjumbo
in response to Boeing's latest jet, the 777X, whose recent
launch was bolstered by "unacceptable" Washington state
subsidies, the head of the European planemaker said on Monday.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
The company said its MOR208 programme would receive orphan
drug designation from the FDA and EMA for the treatment of
CLL/SLL.
UNITED INTERNET AG
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The company said its first-quarter earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) rose 31.3 percent to 89.7 million euros.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON
Indication not available
Private equity company Terra Firma plans to give
investors in its Terra Firma Deutsche Annington Fund (TFDA) a
direct shareholding in the German real estate group, Terra Firma
said on Monday.
ZOOPLUS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company said its first-quarter sales rose 30 percent to
126.3 million euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LINDE AG - 3.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND - 0.47 eur/shr div proposed
NEMETSCHEK AG - 1.30 eur/shr dividend proposed
PRIME OFFICE - no dividend proposed
CENTROTEC SUSTAINABLE - 0.20 eur/shr div proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
KION GROUP - dividend 0.35 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Producer price index for April down 0.1 pct m/m, down 0.9
pct y/y. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that prices
would be unchanged month-on-month, and would drop by 0.8 percent
year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7289 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Chrisoph Steitz)