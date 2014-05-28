FRANKFURT May 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0629 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated unchanged
The insurer's Pacific Investment Management Co unit on
Tuesday said it had rehired Paul McCulley, a former portfolio
manager and top U.S. Federal Reserve watcher at the bond giant,
the latest reshuffle after the high-profile departure of former
chief executive Mohamed El-Erian.
BAYER
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
The pharma company said it has submitted anti-clotting drug
Xarelto for marketing authorisation in Japan for the treatment
of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Germany's Siemens hopes to submit a formal asset swap offer
to France's Alstom by June 16 at the latest, in a deal that
would create two European industry champions, the head of
Siemens France said on Tuesday.
Separately, Siemens could sell a 50 percent stake in
household goods company BSH to private equity or rival Samsung,
if partner Bosch does not agree to buy it soon, German paper
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.
AIRBUS
No indication available
Shareholders approved the name change to Airbus from EADS at
the company's annual general meeting.
HUGO BOSS
Down 2.8 pct in pre-market trading in Frankfurt
Permira is selling a 5.6 percent stake in Hugo Boss, the
latest step by the private equity house to exit from its
investment in the German fashion retailer. As a result of the
placement, the free float of Hugo Boss AG will increase to
around 48 percent of the share capital.
OSRAM
Down 4 pct in pre-market trading in Frankfurt
German lighting company Osram Licht on Tuesday said it could
not meet its goal of revenue growth exceeding 3 percent in the
fiscal year. Osram now expects revenues to either remain at last
year's level, or to increase moderately for the current fiscal
year.
EVOTEC
Indicated 0.4 pct higher
The drug discovery company said it was buying
anti-infectives company Euprotec for an initial 1.9 million
pounds ($3.19 million) and a deferred payment of 1.25 million
pounds. The deal will not affect its financial targets for 2014,
it said on Wednesday.
CTS EVENTIM
Indicated unchanged
The company released preliminary figures on May 12, saying
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) increased 12.1 percent to 32 million euros ($43.57
million) on revenue of 150.4 million euros.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The printing press manufacturer said Chief Financial Officer
Axel Kaufmann would leave the company to pursue new professional
challenges and said it had appointed Mathias Daehn to replace
him.
ENBW
No indication available
EnBW issued a 500 million euros bond to refinance its debt.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GRAMMER - 0.65 eur/shr proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - no dividend proposed
KUKA - 0.30 eur/shr proposed
QSC - 0.10 eur/shr proposed
VOSSLOH - 0.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
TRADING EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE POST - 0.80 eur/shr dividend
PORSCHE - 2.01 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German import prices for April -0.3 pct m/m, -2.4 pct y/y.
German seasonally-adjusted ILO employment +34,000 in April.
May unemployment data due at 0755 GMT. Seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate seen at 6.7 pct, unchanged from April.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.5952 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Edward Taylor and Victoria Bryan)