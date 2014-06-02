FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0637 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The drugmaker entered into a agreement with Finland's Orion for the development and commercialization of the experimental prostate cancer treatment ODM-201, which the two companies plan to test in a Phase III trial starting this year.

Related news

BMW

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer signalled that the German auto maker, the global leader in luxury car sales, was considering shifting its focus more to improving pricing and margins and away from volume sales, speaking to magazine Automobilwoche.

Related news

Deutsche Bank

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The lender said a lawsuit filed against it in a New York state court by minority bondholders of bankrupt Brazilian oil company Oleo e Gas Participações SA was without merit.

Separately, twelve major banks including Deutsche asked a U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a consolidated antitrust lawsuit accusing them of colluding to rig prices in the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.

Related news

HENKEL

Indicated unchanged

The glues and detergents maker said it agreed to buy three U.S. hair care brands from investment group TSG Consumer Partners for about 270 million euros ($370 million) in cash.

Related news

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The drugmaker signed an agreement to collaborate with Sysmex for the development of a blood-based biomarker test for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

Related news

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The engineering group's chief executive tried to calm a brewing storm over job cuts on Friday after he let slip at an investor conference in New York that his plan to restructure the company could put up to 11,600 staff at risk.

Related news

AIRBUS

No indication available

The planemaker said the schedule for its A320neo jet was unaffected after smaller rival Bombardier called a halt to testing on its CSeries jet, which uses a similar engine to that planned for the A320neo.

Ethiopian Airlines will decide in June on whether to place an order for 30 narrow-body Airbus or Boeing jets, the company's chief executive said.

Air New Zealand is close to placing an order for around a dozen A320-family aircraft worth well over $1 billion at list prices to expand its fleet of mainly Airbus medium-haul jets, industry sources said.

Related news

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.4 higher higher

The engineering and services group aims to sell its civil engineering division quickly and, at the same time, is open to acquisitions abroad, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday by newspaper Die Welt.

Related news

NORMA

No indication available

The engineering firm has 93 million euros ($126.90 million) in cash to spend on takeovers and is in talks with potential targets, the company's chief executive was quoted as saying by weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.

Related news

IPO

The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion), the Financial Times reported on Saturday in its online edition.

Related news

EX-DIVIDEND

FRAPORT - 1.25 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei closed +2.07 pct on Monday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the German manufacturing sector due at 0755 GMT.

German consumer prices harmonised with other EU countries due at 1200 GMT.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger)