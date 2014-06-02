FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0637 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The drugmaker entered into a agreement with Finland's Orion
for the development and commercialization of the
experimental prostate cancer treatment ODM-201, which the two
companies plan to test in a Phase III trial starting this year.
BMW
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer signalled that the German
auto maker, the global leader in luxury car sales, was
considering shifting its focus more to improving pricing and
margins and away from volume sales, speaking to magazine
Automobilwoche.
Deutsche Bank
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The lender said a lawsuit filed against it in a New York
state court by minority bondholders of bankrupt Brazilian oil
company Oleo e Gas Participações SA was without
merit.
Separately, twelve major banks including Deutsche asked a
U.S. judge on Friday to throw out a consolidated antitrust
lawsuit accusing them of colluding to rig prices in the $5
trillion-a-day foreign exchange market.
HENKEL
Indicated unchanged
The glues and detergents maker said it agreed to buy three
U.S. hair care brands from investment group TSG Consumer
Partners for about 270 million euros ($370 million) in cash.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The drugmaker signed an agreement to collaborate with Sysmex
for the development of a blood-based biomarker test for
patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The engineering group's chief executive tried to calm a
brewing storm over job cuts on Friday after he let slip at an
investor conference in New York that his plan to restructure the
company could put up to 11,600 staff at risk.
AIRBUS
No indication available
The planemaker said the schedule for its A320neo jet was
unaffected after smaller rival Bombardier called a halt to
testing on its CSeries jet, which uses a similar engine to that
planned for the A320neo.
Ethiopian Airlines will decide in June on whether to place
an order for 30 narrow-body Airbus or Boeing jets, the
company's chief executive said.
Air New Zealand is close to placing an order for
around a dozen A320-family aircraft worth well over $1 billion
at list prices to expand its fleet of mainly Airbus medium-haul
jets, industry sources said.
BILFINGER
Indicated 0.4 higher higher
The engineering and services group aims to sell its civil
engineering division quickly and, at the same time, is open to
acquisitions abroad, its chief executive was quoted as saying on
Saturday by newspaper Die Welt.
NORMA
No indication available
The engineering firm has 93 million euros ($126.90 million)
in cash to spend on takeovers and is in talks with potential
targets, the company's chief executive was quoted as saying by
weekly paper Euro am Sonntag.
IPO
The owners of German firm Rocket Internet aim to list the
venture capital company behind online brands such as retailer
Zalando for a market valuation of up to 5 billion euros ($6.8
billion), the Financial Times reported on Saturday in its online
edition.
EX-DIVIDEND
FRAPORT - 1.25 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei closed +2.07 pct on Monday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the German
manufacturing sector due at 0755 GMT.
German consumer prices harmonised with other EU countries
due at 1200 GMT.
