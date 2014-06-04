FRANKFURT, June 4 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Deutsche Bank will price an 8 billion euro ($10.90
billion)capital increase on Wednesday, likely at a big discount,
to fortify its balance sheet ahead of regulatory checks and to
complete a costly restructuring.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it was not aware
of any plans for the government to take a stake in Alstom
as part of a possible deal between the French
industrial group and its German rival Siemens
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The carmaker said it had raised 2 billion euros by issuing
new preference shares at 191 euros apiece to fund its complete
takeover of truck maker Scania.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW group in the U.S. reported May 2014 sales of 35,331
vehicles, up 13.3 percent from last year.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Mercedes-Benz USA reported U.S. May sales of 29,570 units
across the Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter and Smart model lines, up 8.1
percent from same period last year.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GERRY WEBER - 0.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
CEWE STIFTUNG & CO KGAA - 1.50 eur/shr div proposed
STADA ARZNEIMITTEL - 0.66 eur/shr div proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
HOMAG - 0.35 eur/shr dividend
SIXT - 0.65 eur/ordinary share, 0.67 eur/preferred
share, plus bonus dividend of 0.35 eur for both share categories
HYPO REAL ESTATE
Manuela Better, chief executive of bailed-out German lender
Hypo Real Estate (HRE), is stepping down after a surprise policy
shift of the German government prevented the sale of a unit of
the bank.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's May Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the German
services sector and final composite index due at 0755 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7342 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Harro Ten Wolde)