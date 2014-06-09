BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor sees H1 2017 net profit up 0-30 pct
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 470.5 million yuan to 611.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (470.5 million yuan)
FRANKFURT, June 9 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
Monday is a public holiday in Germany but stock markets are open. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK BORUSSIA DORTMUND
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher
Borussia Dortmund down 7.5 percent in Frankfurt trading
Deutsche Bank said late on Friday it had considered taking a stake in German first-division soccer club Borussia Dortmund but decided against it.
Britain's financial regulator is seeking to fine former Deutsche Bank trader Christian Bittar for his alleged role in trying to fix a benchmark interest rate, reports by Bloomberg and the Financial Times said on Friday, citing sources.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The sportswear group has already sold more shirts of the German national soccer team outside Europe than ever, Chief Executive Herbert Hainer told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Separately, Adidas joined other FIFA sponsors including Sony and Visa in calling on soccer's rulers to deal thoroughly with allegations of bribery to secure the 2022 World Cup for Qatar.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Monday's close.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 27