FRANKFURT, June 19 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT. Thursday is a public holiday in Germany though stock markets are open.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Institutional investors including BlackRock and Allianz's Pimco on Wednesday sued six of the largest bond trustees, accusing them of failing to properly oversee more than $2 trillion in mortgage-backed securities issued in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.

BMW

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

BMW said it plans to save several hundred million euros in annual costs to offset higher expenses for investments to meet tougher emissions standards and develop new electric and hybrid cars.

EVOTEC

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The biotech company said its reasearch alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim has reached a milestone, triggering a payment of 1 million euros ($1.4 million) to Evotec.

QIAGEN

Indicated 2.8 percent higher

Qiagen received FDA approval for its artus CMV RGQ MDx Kit for human cytomegalovirus under a full pre-market approval.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

TIPP24 - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP - dividend 1.25 eur/shr

WIRECARD - dividend 0.12 eur/shr

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

STROEER - dividend 0.10 eur/shr

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Jefferies re-initates coverage with "hold"

GSW IMMOBILIEN - Societe Generale cuts the stock to "sell" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.6 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7368 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Edward Taylor)