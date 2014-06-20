FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket
data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sweetened their bid
for assets of French engineering company Alstom on
Friday, responding to a reshaped offer from General Electric
on Thursday.
French President Francois Hollande will hold successive
meetings on Friday afternoon with the heads of GE, Siemens and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Bank is conducting its own investigation into
trading around the setting of London's daily gold price
benchmark, in addition to one being carried out by Germany's
financial watchdog, sources close to the matter said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Sprint Corp has lined up eight banks to finance its
proposed acquisition of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US Inc
, edging closer to a deal that would merge the third-
and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile operators, according to people
familiar with the matter.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
VW's Audi unit has drawn up blueprints for a range of
high-performance electric cars to help it take on its German
rivals and U.S. firm Tesla Motors if the market picks
up, according to sources at the carmaker.
Volkswagen is nearing a decision where to build a new
seven-seater crossover vehicle for the North American market and
is set to pick its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant over a site in
Mexico, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
Volkswagen may order large amounts of a disputed
air-conditioning coolant that its German rival Daimler
had found to be flammable, Spiegel Online reported on
Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.
Related news
EX-DIVIDEND
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK - 0.45 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
May producer prices were down 0.2 percent month on month and
down 0.8 percent year on year, Germany's Federal Statistics
Office reported.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)