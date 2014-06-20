FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries sweetened their bid for assets of French engineering company Alstom on Friday, responding to a reshaped offer from General Electric on Thursday.

French President Francois Hollande will hold successive meetings on Friday afternoon with the heads of GE, Siemens and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Bank is conducting its own investigation into trading around the setting of London's daily gold price benchmark, in addition to one being carried out by Germany's financial watchdog, sources close to the matter said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Sprint Corp has lined up eight banks to finance its proposed acquisition of Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US Inc , edging closer to a deal that would merge the third- and fourth-biggest U.S. mobile operators, according to people familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

VW's Audi unit has drawn up blueprints for a range of high-performance electric cars to help it take on its German rivals and U.S. firm Tesla Motors if the market picks up, according to sources at the carmaker.

Volkswagen is nearing a decision where to build a new seven-seater crossover vehicle for the North American market and is set to pick its Chattanooga, Tennessee plant over a site in Mexico, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

Volkswagen may order large amounts of a disputed air-conditioning coolant that its German rival Daimler had found to be flammable, Spiegel Online reported on Thursday, citing unnamed company sources.

EX-DIVIDEND HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK - 0.45 eur/shr dividend

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

May producer prices were down 0.2 percent month on month and down 0.8 percent year on year, Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)