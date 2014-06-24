FRANKFURT, June 24 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF, BAYER, THYSSENKRUPP
BASF indicated 0.4 percent higher
Bayer indicated 0.3 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany's Economy Ministry has said it is at odds with the
European Union over how to reform the country's renewable energy
law, and Brussels is questioning the entire principle of
supporting green energy through surcharges.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Subscription period for 8.5 billion euro ($11.6 billion)
rights issue ends.
Related news
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Merck and Mersana Therapeutics announced an agreement to
collaboratively develop next-generation antibody-drug
conjugates. Merck will be responsible for clinical development
and commercialisation of products.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German carmaker wants to increase its stake in Chinese
venture FAW to 49 pct from 40 pct, but FAW wants more access to
the VW's technological know-how, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
said on Tuesday, citing no sources.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Australian subsidiary Leighton said its units John
Holland and Leighton Contractors have been selected by the New
South Wales government as preferred operator to deliver the
Operations, Trains and Systems (OTS) package for the North West
Rail Link (NWRL) in Sydney.
Related news
TUI
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
TUI Travel, majority-owned by Germany's TUI, has
increased its holding in Le Passage to India, a joint venture
with Select Group India, and now holds a controlling stake, The
Times of India reported, citing TUI India's Chief Operating
Officer Vishal Sinha.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BMW - UBS raises its recommendation on the stock
to "buy" from "neutral" and lifts its price target to 105 euros
from 92 euros.
DAIMLER - UBS cuts the stock to "neutral" from
"buy", lowers its price target to 75 euros from 77 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
flat at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
The IFO German business sentiment survey for June due at
0800 GMT. The business climate index is seen falling to 110.2
from 110.4 in May, a Reuters poll of 40 economists showed.
STOCK EXCHANGE NEWS
South African furniture manufacturer and retailer Steinhoff
International Holdings said late on Monday it would
seek a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from
September.
Related news
EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
The ECB's package of policy measures adopted this month have
helped cap the euro's strength, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny
said on Monday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7357 Euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)