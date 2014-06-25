FRANKFURT, June 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Chemicals giant BASF criticised moves to amend Germany's system of energy surcharges for industrial companies saying it sends a "disastrous signal from an industrial policy perspective, which casts doubt on Germany as an investment location."

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak Telekom unit are likely to be fined by EU antitrust regulators for squeezing out competitors by charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Related news

INFINEON

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

EU regulators are poised to fine companies including Infineon in the coming weeks for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards, two people familiar with the case said on Tuesday.

Related news

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND, DRILLISCH

Telefonica Deutschland - no indication available

Drillisch indicated 0.3 percent lower

Telefonica Deutschland, the German unit of Spain's Telefonica, said it would grant network access to mobile phone company Drillisch in a move to obtain approval for its planned takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit.

Related news

SARTORIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company still aims to grow sales by 8-10 percent this year and boost its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 20 percent, Chief Financial Officer Joerg Pfirrmann told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Related news

BRAAS MONIER

The roofing company set the price for its flotation at at 24 euros per share, the lower end of a 23 to 28-euro price range, in what promises to be the biggest listing in Germany so far this year.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KRONES - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 1.73 eur/shr dividend proposed

CANCOM - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed

QIAGEN - no dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Raymond James cuts to "market perform" from "outperform"

METRO AG - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for July at 8.9 points, hits 7.5-year high.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)