PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 25
FRANKFURT, June 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Chemicals giant BASF criticised moves to amend Germany's system of energy surcharges for industrial companies saying it sends a "disastrous signal from an industrial policy perspective, which casts doubt on Germany as an investment location."
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom and its Slovak Telekom unit are likely to be fined by EU antitrust regulators for squeezing out competitors by charging unfair wholesale prices in Slovakia, two people with knowledge of the matter said.
INFINEON
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
EU regulators are poised to fine companies including Infineon in the coming weeks for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards, two people familiar with the case said on Tuesday.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND, DRILLISCH
Telefonica Deutschland - no indication available
Drillisch indicated 0.3 percent lower
Telefonica Deutschland, the German unit of Spain's Telefonica, said it would grant network access to mobile phone company Drillisch in a move to obtain approval for its planned takeover of KPN's E-Plus unit.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The company still aims to grow sales by 8-10 percent this year and boost its margin on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 20 percent, Chief Financial Officer Joerg Pfirrmann told German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.
BRAAS MONIER
The roofing company set the price for its flotation at at 24 euros per share, the lower end of a 23 to 28-euro price range, in what promises to be the biggest listing in Germany so far this year.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KRONES - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 1.73 eur/shr dividend proposed
CANCOM - 0.40 eur/shr dividend proposed
QIAGEN - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - Raymond James cuts to "market perform" from "outperform"
METRO AG - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German GfK consumer sentiment for July at 8.9 points, hits 7.5-year high.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)
* Refers to news in social media reporting that cp thailand is going to acquire 7-11 business in indonesia