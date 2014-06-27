FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
U.S. rival Nike reported better-than-expected
quarterly results, as demand for its apparel and footwear rose
in North America and Western Europe after the company spent
heavily on marketing ahead of the 2014 soccer World Cup.
Related news
BASF
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Rival chemicals maker DuPont cut its operating profit
forecast for the second quarter and the full year, saying sales
in its agriculture and performance chemicals units increased at
a slower pace than it had expected.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is seeking a buyer for all or part of Maher
Terminals, an operator of cargo container facilities in the
United States and Canada that it bought for $2.3 billion
including debt in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The utility has obtained a license to provide electricity in
Romania and said it aims to become a Top 10 power provider there
within 10 years, Romanian paper Ziarul Financiar said.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available
The aircraft maker is very close to a decision to upgrade
its A330 with engines provided by Rolls-Royce, setting
the stage for a new phase in the battle for wide-body jet orders
with Boeing's 787, people familiar with the matter
said.
Related news
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN - no dividend proposed
SURTECO - 0.65 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - 1.47 eur/shr dividend
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.02 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -1.4 pct at Friday's close.
PORTIGON
Portigon AG, the successor institute of broken-up
German state bank WestLB, will hold off on the sale of
its financial services unit because of an unfavourable market
environment, a German state politician said on Thursday.
Related news
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
May import prices unchanged m/m, -2.1 y/y, in line with
Reuters poll estimates.
Preliminary June inflation data due at 1200 GMT.
EU-harmonised consumer prices seen up 0.7 percent year on year.
Non-harmonised consumer prices seen up 1.0 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)