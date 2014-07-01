FRANKFURT, July 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.1 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Brazil will extend a tax break for the car and furniture industries until the end of the year to help boost sales depressed by a slowing economy, the government said on Monday.

Separately, BMW said it would make an announcement in Mexico on July 3, all but confirming a widely expected decision to build a new factory to meet growing demand for premium cars, shortly after its rival Daimler announced similar plans.

COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK

Commerzbank indicated unchanged

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Unions and representatives of the private and public banking sectors have reached an agreement for 210,000 German bank staff for a 4.5 percent pay increase in two steps in an agreement running through April 2016, the two sides said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Deutsche Boerse plans to expand operations outside the euro area to give non-European clients an opportunity to avoid the bloc's proposed financial transaction tax, four people familiar with the exchange operator's thinking told Reuters.

FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Fresenius indicated unchanged

Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 1.7 percent lower

Fresenius sold the 5 percent stake in Rhoen-Klinikum that it acquired in 2012 as part of its takeover bid for the German hospitals chain. A sales document seen by Reuters showed the shares were offered at 23.10-23.50 euros apiece.

THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER

ThyssenKrupp indicated 0.3 percent higher

Salzgitter indicated unchanged

Labour union IG Metall plans warning strikes at sites of Outokumpu, Thyssenkrupp and Salzgitter as it seeks to raise pressure on employers to make a wage offer, a union official said on Monday.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

Poland has shortlisted a consortium of France's Thales and European group MBDA, as well as U.S. firm Raytheon , in its tender for a mid-range missile defence system, the defence ministry said in a statement.

BILFINGER

Indicated 6.5 percent lower

Bilfinger slashed its 2014 outlook on Monday, blaming fallout from Germany's transition to renewable energy for its woes.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND, PUMA

No indication for Borussia Dortmund available

Puma indicated 0.1 percent higher

Puma is in talks to take a stake in German first-division soccer club Borussia Dortmund, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

QSC - JP Morgan cuts the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", lowers its price target to 3.50 euros from 4.40 euros.

KLOECKNER & CO - Credit Suisse cuts the stock to "underperform" from "outperform"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.04 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

IPO

Europe's largest online fashion retailer, Zalando, is considering reducing the size of its stock market listing, people familiar with the transaction said on Monday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Seasonally adjusted unemployment data for June due at 0755 GMT. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll is for a drop of 10,000 and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 6.7 percent.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the German manufacturing sector in June due at 0755 GMT, with the consensus forecast for a steady reading at 52.4.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)