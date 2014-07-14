BRIEF-Calbee plans to increase Granola output - Nikkei
* Calbee Inc will increase its Granola production capacity by 40 pct in 2018 and launch full-scale exports to china Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0618 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ADIDAS
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
Germany's national soccer team, sponsored by Adidas, snatched victory against Argentina in the world cup final with a superb extra-time goal from Mario Goetze to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.
BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.0 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher
The Bundesbank is concerned by penalties European banks are paying the United States to settle investigations into sanctions violations involving Sudan, Iran and Cuba, Spiegel magazine reported, quoting an official at the German central bank.
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The premium automaker expects to meet its target of selling over 2 million vehicles globally this year, its global sales chief said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Japan's Softbank Corp has reached a basic agreement to acquire T-Mobile US from parent Deutsche Telecom, Nikkei reported on Friday. Reuters reported last month that Sprint, majority-owned by Softbank, has lined up eight banks to finance its proposed acquisition of T-Mobile US, edging closer to a deal.
E.ON
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The utility sees no need for any writedowns as a result of current low power prices, its finance chief was quoted as saying in newspaper Boersen-Zeitung on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Chances are small that Deutsche Post can increase the stamp prices for a standard letter, the head of the German Federal Network Agency told German newspaper Rheinische Post.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German healthcare group is targeting a profit before tax and amortization (EBTA) margin of 15 percent for its hospitals, Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told magazine Der Spiegel.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The household goods and industrial glues maker's chief executive told Sueddeutsche Zeitung the company could spend 4-5 billion euros ($5.5-6.8 billion) on acquisitions without putting its credit ratings at risk.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The German chemicals and drugs company is in the market for mid-size acquisitions to bolster its pharmaceuticals division, the head of that unit told Swiss business paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The carmaker will probably be forced by European rules to use the disputed air-conditioning coolant R1234yf, Volkswagen's head of development told magazine Automobilwoche.
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt trading
The planemaker confirmed on Monday that it would sell revamped versions of its A330 wide-body jet powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and offering 14 percent fuel savings.
HUGO BOSS
No indication available
The fashion house's Chief Executive Claus-Dietrich Lahrs reiterated a 3-billion euro revenue target for 2015 in an interview with magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
FREENET
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The telecom provider's chief executive told magazine Euro am Sonntag he would keep his promise of a higher dividend.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.9 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Harro ten Wolde)
