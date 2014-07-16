FRANKFURT, July 16 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
A Tokyo judge on Wednesday handed a former Deutsche Bank
salesman a suspended prison sentence for bribing a pension fund
official with dinners and golf outings, and said more senior
officials at the bank had "tacitly condoned" the practice.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Sprint Corp and Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US
are working on a plan to raise about $10 billion in an
auction of wireless airwaves, the online version of The Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Separately, billionaire John Paulson, whose hedge fund is
the No.4 shareholder in T-Mobile US, is backing a potential
merger of T-Mobile US and Sprint, the online version of The Wall
Street Journal reported, citing an interview.
E.ON
Indicated unchanged
Grupo Villa Mir, EDP and five investment funds are
among interested buyers for the Spanish assets of E.ON, Spanish
paper Expansion reported, citing market sources.
METRO
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Olaf Koch, chief executive of German retailer Metro AG, has
received an important endorsement from the personnel committee
of the group's supervisory board, which has recommended
extending his contract, according to Handelsblatt. Koch's
contract ends in September 2015. Metro declined to comment.
RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Indicated unchanged
The German hospitals operator said a law suit has been filed
against a shareholder vote at its recent annual general meeting
to use the proceeds from a sale of hospitals to buy back shares.
EX-DIVIDEND
CELESIO - dividend 0.30 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - Nomura cuts to "reduce" from "neutral"
SYMRISE - Nomura cuts to "reduce" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.03 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Christoph Steitz)