FRANKFURT, July 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0604 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The carmaker's second-quarter operating profit fell 41
percent even as new models including the C-Class sedan hitting
showrooms boosted earnings at its Mercedes-Benz Cars division by
35 percent.
Separately, Handelsblatt daily cited company sources as
saying Daimler plans to invest more than 3 billion euros in its
German plants in Sindelfingen, Untertuerkheim and Gaggenau but
in return demands concessions from workers there.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Deutsche Bank and Barclays on Tuesday locked horns
with a U.S. Senate committee that has accused them of selling
option products to hedge funds to help them avoid taxes.
Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found serious problems in
Deutsche Bank AG's U.S. operations, including shoddy financial
reporting, inadequate auditing and oversight and weak
technology.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's largest airline said on Tuesday it would suspend
flights to Israel for 36 hours for security concerns, following
similar moves by U.S. and European carriers.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.1 percent higher in Frankfurt
Hawaiian Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to add a
revamped version of the Airbus A330 jetliner to its
fleet beginning in 2019 as it looks to expand to longer-haul
destinations.
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL
Indicated 1.7 percent higher
The supplier for the life science industry reported an 47.3
percent increase in its half year net profit on sales of 69.1
million euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
($1 = 0.7399 Euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Maria Sheahan and Kirsti Knolle)