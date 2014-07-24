FRANKFURT, July 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0622 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Quarterly operating earnings at BASF, the world's largest chemicals company by sales, rose slightly less than expected as product prices slipped.

Related news

KRONES

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The bottling machine maker said it would cut jobs and capacity at its Italian business Kosme as it seeks to improve profits at the unit.

It also published first-half results and said it was cautiously optimistic it would reach its 2014 targets.

Related news

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The aircraft engine maker said its 2014 revenues would be lower than originally anticipated due to currency effects and the deferral of orders in its maintenance business, although it said a lower tax rate meant net income would be higher than expected.

Related news

SGL CARBON

Indicated unchanged

The carbon specialist plans to expand its current cost cutting programme because measures initiated so far do not suffice, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported.

Related news

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

BSkyB will announce a deal on Friday to acquire Sky Deutschland and Sky Italia from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, The Financial Times reported on its website on Thursday.

Related news

BB BIOTECH

No indication available

The investment firm said it held 576,991 shares of Puma Biotechnology, whose shares rocketed this week on news that its experimental breast cancer drug met its main goal in a late-stage trial.

Related news

NEMETSCHEK

Indicated unchanged

Chief Executive Patrik Heider reiterated that the software firm is looking for acquisitions and is prepared to take on debt to finance them, according to Boerse Online. The publication also quoted Heider as affirming the company's 2014 outlook.

Related news

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The business software maker published full second-quarter financial results, saying its net profit slumped by about half to 14.2 million euros ($19.1 million).

Related news

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q2 results due.

Related news

COMDIRECT

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

The online broker, a subsidiary of Commerzbank, reported results for the first half of 2014 and said it aimed to post a full-year pretax profit of 75 million euros.

Related news

VOSSLOH

Indicated unchanged

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen up more than fivefold at 14.4 million euros. Poll:

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN - no dividend proposed

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July Markit Composite flash PMI due at 0730 GMT. Manufacturing flash PMI seen at 52.0, Services PMI seen at 54.5.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7431 Euros) ($1 = 0.7438 Euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)