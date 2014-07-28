FRANKFURT, July 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Essar is in talks with BASF for a $2 billion petrochemicals
joint venture, India's Economic Times reported, citing people
directly involved in the discussions.
BMW
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
BMW's labour representatives have agreed to save 100 million
euros ($134 million) in annual costs at factories in Regensburg,
Dingolfing and Munich, in exchange for management pledges for
future investments, Automobilwoche reported, citing company
sources. BMW declined to comment on the figure.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Germany's second-biggest bank is widening the scope of its
savings programme to outsource parts of its finance department,
which includes accounting, German daily newspaper Handelsblatt
reported.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Silver bullion banks Deutsche Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia
and HSBC have been accused of manipulating
prices in the multi-billion dollar market in a lawsuit filed on
Friday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Post expects tough wage negotiations in Germany, a
market where it needs to cut costs because of falling margins,
Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, quoting Chief Executive Frank
Appel.
LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.5 percent higher
No indication available for Air Berlin
Germany's pilots' union criticised a decision by Air Berlin
and Lufthansa to resume flights to Israel, citing concerns over
aircraft security in the region.
MERCK
Indicated unchanged
Germany's Merck will start offering non-prescription drugs
in China as part of a push to double revenues in the region, to
1 billion euros by 2018, Chief Executive Karl-Ludwig Kley told
German weekly Wirtschaftswoche.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Mexico on Sunday announced the opening of an international
tender to build a high-speed passenger train linking Mexico City
and the industrial city of Queretaro. Siemens has said it was
interested in bidding for rail projects.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen's premium units Audi and Porsche have protested
cost savings plans at the group, demanding that Volkswagen seeks
cuts at its VW unit instead, Der Spiegel reported.
Separately, Audi said it would cut spare-part
prices in China as global automakers rush to change their
pricing strategies after Chinese anti-monopoly regulators began
probing the auto industry.
AAREAL
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The commercial property lender is satisfied with its
second-quarter results, CFO Hermann Merkens told
Boersen-Zeitung, adding that he expects consolidated operating
profit to be in the same range as the 65 million euros the
lender posted in the first quarter.
DUERR
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Duerr is on the lookout for more takeovers even after the
acquisition of Homag since smaller engineering firms
may struggle to continue on a standalone basis, CEO Ralf Dieter
told Stuttgarter Zeitung.
GEA GROUP
Indicated 1 percent higher
The industrial machinery and engineering company affirmed
its 2014 outlook after demand for farm and refrigeration
equipment boosted second-quarter profits.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Spanish infrastructure and services company Ferrovial
is preparing a A$1.5 billion ($1.4 billion) offer for
Australian firm John Holland, part of Hochtief's Australian
subsidiary Leighton, Spanish business daily Expansion
reported on Saturday without citing sources.
Separately, Leighton reported its first-half profit slipped
to A$291.3 million from A$366.2 million in the year-earlier
period.
WINCOR NIXDORF
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
The German ATM maker slashed its full-year outlook after
sluggish demand in key emerging markets led to an unexpected
slide in fiscal third-quarter profit.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The biotech company said its management now expects to post
a 2014 EBIT loss of 11 million euros as it reported a
second-quarter EBIT loss of 1 million.
QIAGEN
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
AstraZeneca has signed up Roche and Qiagen
to develop two separate diagnostic tests, both using simple
blood samples, to identify patients who will benefit from its
lung cancer drugs.
HAWESKO
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Chief Executive Alexander Margaritoff told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung he could imagine staying on beyond the end of
his current five-year contract, according to an interview in the
paper's Monday edition.
HHLA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The Ukraine crisis has caused business at its terminal in
Odessa to slow down, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
FREENET - Citigroup cuts the stock to "neutral"
from "buy", lowers its target price to 20.50 euros from 26
euros.
DRILLISCH - Citigroup starts the stock with a
"buy" rating and a target price of 42 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Monday's close.
($1 = 0.7448 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)