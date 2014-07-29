FRANKFURT, July 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks on Tuesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The biggest German lender reported a 16 percent year-on-year
increase in quarterly pretax income to 917 million euros ($1.23
billion) as net revenue from its important debt trading held
steady. The bank increased reserves for future litigation or
settlements by 470 million euros to 2.2 billion.
Related news
LINDE
Indicated unchanged
The industrial gases maker reported a 4.3 percent decline in
underlying quarterly profit as unfavourable currency
fluctuations continued to weigh. Second-quarter operating profit
eased to 969 million euros from 1.01 billion, in line with
analyst expectations.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available in Frankfurt
The planemaker lost its only Japanese customer for the A380
superjumbo as Skymark Airlines on Tuesday cancelled an
order for six jets worth more than $2 billion.
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German scents and flavourings group said on Monday it
will increase the company's share capital to 129.8 million euros
from 129.3 million, as a way to fund the takeover of Diana
Group. The shares exclude pre-emptive rights for shareholders.
Related news
AIXTRON
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
The German chip equipment maker said on Tuesday its
second-quarter operating loss had narrowed due to cost cuts and
increased demand from LED light makers for its
products.
Related news
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The biotech company could bring to market Alzheimer
treatment Gantenerumab, which it is developing jointly with
Roche, as early as 2017, finance chief Jens Holstein
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.
Related news
WIRECARD
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
Wirecard on Monday said second-quarter EBITDA rose 33.8
percent on the year to 40 million euros. Wirecard sees 2014
EBITDA between 160 million euros to 175 million euros.
Related news
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The real estate company said it has agreed to develop a
10,000 square metre building in Ditzingen near Stuttgart.
Related news
PUMA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The sportswear company reported second quarter earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 13 million euros on
consolidated sales of 652 million euros.
Related news
ENBW
No indication available
The utility hopes to conclude talks with Germany's Federal
Network Agency by the end of the month about getting
compensation for running power stations on a standby basis while
Germany shifts to alternative energy sources, CEO Frank Mastiaux
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June import prices +0.2 pct m/m, -1.2 pct y/y, in
line with Reuters consensus forecast.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7447 Euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Kirsti
Knolle)