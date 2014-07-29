FRANKFURT, July 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The biggest German lender reported a 16 percent year-on-year increase in quarterly pretax income to 917 million euros ($1.23 billion) as net revenue from its important debt trading held steady. The bank increased reserves for future litigation or settlements by 470 million euros to 2.2 billion.

LINDE

Indicated unchanged

The industrial gases maker reported a 4.3 percent decline in underlying quarterly profit as unfavourable currency fluctuations continued to weigh. Second-quarter operating profit eased to 969 million euros from 1.01 billion, in line with analyst expectations.

AIRBUS

No indication available in Frankfurt

The planemaker lost its only Japanese customer for the A380 superjumbo as Skymark Airlines on Tuesday cancelled an order for six jets worth more than $2 billion.

SYMRISE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German scents and flavourings group said on Monday it will increase the company's share capital to 129.8 million euros from 129.3 million, as a way to fund the takeover of Diana Group. The shares exclude pre-emptive rights for shareholders.

AIXTRON

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The German chip equipment maker said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating loss had narrowed due to cost cuts and increased demand from LED light makers for its products.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The biotech company could bring to market Alzheimer treatment Gantenerumab, which it is developing jointly with Roche, as early as 2017, finance chief Jens Holstein told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

WIRECARD

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

Wirecard on Monday said second-quarter EBITDA rose 33.8 percent on the year to 40 million euros. Wirecard sees 2014 EBITDA between 160 million euros to 175 million euros.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The real estate company said it has agreed to develop a 10,000 square metre building in Ditzingen near Stuttgart.

PUMA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The sportswear company reported second quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 13 million euros on consolidated sales of 652 million euros.

ENBW

No indication available

The utility hopes to conclude talks with Germany's Federal Network Agency by the end of the month about getting compensation for running power stations on a standby basis while Germany shifts to alternative energy sources, CEO Frank Mastiaux told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.03 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German June import prices +0.2 pct m/m, -1.2 pct y/y, in line with Reuters consensus forecast.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7447 Euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Christoph Steitz and Kirsti Knolle)