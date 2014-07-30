FRANKFURT, July 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0603 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BAYER
Indicated down 2 percent
Germany's largest drugmaker posted a 1 percent gain in
quarterly adjusted core earnings, as strong sales growth of
newly introduced pharmaceuticals was tempered by a strong euro
weighing on the value of overseas sales.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Daimler's works' council on Tuesday said it had agreed a
deal to overhaul a network of company-owned Mercedes sales
outlets in Germany, after management provided dealership
employees with job guarantees until 2023.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated up 0.2 percent
New York's banking regulator is seeking to place government
monitors in the U.S. offices of Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays
Plc as part of its investigation into the
foreign-exchange market, a person familiar with the matter said.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated down 0.2 percent
The long-anticipated merger of Sprint Corp and
Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile US Inc is not expected
to occur before September, with the companies continuing due
diligence and preparing a detailed case for a deal before U.S.
regulators, according to people familiar with the matter.
Related news
HEIDELBERGCEMENT
Indicated down 0.3 percent
The German cement maker posted flat second-quarter operating
profit, missing a consensus for a 9 percent rise, as the
unfavourable impact of a strong euro weighed on results.
Related news
RWE, E.ON
E.ON indicated down 0.9 percent
RWE indicated down 0.2 percent
The German utilities are planning to shut down 49 power
plants in Germany, 21 more than previously, tabloid Bild
reported, citing new data from regulator Bundesnetzagentur.
Related news
INFINEON
Indicated up 1.3 percent
The chipmaker on Wednesday raised its full year outlook on
strong demand for its products from carmakers and industrial
customers.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.3 percent
Volkswagen is closing in on Toyota Motor Corp as the global
leader in vehicle sales, with a rapid expansion drive in China -
the world's biggest auto market - while Toyota curbs growth to
focus on shoring up quality, sales figures from Toyota showed.
Related news
AIRBUS
No indication available
Airbus Group on Wednesday reported first-half
underlying operating profit rose 10 percent and reaffirmed its
forecasts for the year, telling investors not to worry about the
health of the commercial jetliner market.
Related news
MAN
Indicated unchanged
Germany's MAN SE returned to profit in the second quarter as
strong demand for diesel engines and turbines offset weakening
truck sales.
Related news
OSRAM
No indication available
The lighting maker announced late on Tuesday plans for a new
savings programme that will include almost 8,000 job cuts, or
around 23 percent of its staff, as it reported better than
expected third quarter profit.
Related news
RATIONAL
Indicated up 1.4 percent
The kitchen maker saw earnings before interest and taxes
rise 10 percent to 55.8 million euros in the first six months.
Related news
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated up 2.5 percent
The company said it expected its revenue to come to between
$240 million and $265 million in the third quarter after posting
a 45 percent jump in second-quarter sales to $219 million.
Related news
EVOTEC
Indicated up 2.6 percent
The biotech company said it received its first milestone
payment in its TargetAD collaboration with Janssen
Pharmaceuticals.
Related news
KONTRON
Indicated up 3.9 percent
The computer manufacturer posted second-quarter underlying
operating profit of 3.7 million euros, just above consensus for
2.5 million, and said it was on track in terms of its financial
performance and affirmed its 2014 outlook.
Related news
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Telefonica Deutschland on Wednesday reported a 14.5 percent
drop in core earnings due to lower revenues from its wireless
services and heavy investments to gain market share.
Related news
QIAGEN
Indicated up 0.3 percent
The genetic testing specialist reported a 9 percent rise in
second-quarter earnings, slightly above analysts' average
forecast, helped by demand for its automated diagnostics gear
and for test kits co-developed with drugmakers.
Related news
CAT OIL
Indicated down 2.5 percent
The Austrian oil drilling company's growth could be slowed
if sanctions against Russia caused deliveries of drilling
equipment to be delayed or stopped, Chief Executive Manfred
Kastner told Boersen-Zeitung.
Related news
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Berenberg raises the stock to
"hold" from "sell". Also, S&P Capital IQ raises it to "buy" from
"hold" and cuts its target price to 32 euros from 35 euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 -0.1, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Preliminary data for German inflation in July due at 1200
GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +0.8 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.3 pct
m/m, +0.8 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7443 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan)